GROWING UP WITH ATTICUS to Have World Premiere at Virginia Samford Theatre

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Virginia Samford Theatre will present the world premiere of Growing Up With Atticus.

ABOUT THE SHOW

VST launches the theatre's centennial season with the world premiere of a new play by Mary Badham (Scout in the film) and Cecilia Peck (Gregory Peck's daughter). Growing Up With Atticus explores the legacy of To Kill a Mockingbird and the power of art to effect change. Through personal stories, film clips, and live conversation, they reflect on the man behind the role and the values that continue to resonate across generations. Both nostalgic and deeply moving, this event celebrates storytelling, legacy, and the enduring power of empathy.

TICKETS

Performances run September 17-27, 2026, at the historic Virginia Samford Theatre. Tickets are $25 for students (must provide student ID) and $50 for adults.

ABOUT VIRGINIA SAMFORD THEATRE

Located in Birmingham's historic Southside district, the Virginia Samford Theatre (VST) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the community through the performing arts. Now in its 99th year, VST is Birmingham's longest-running community theatre and a nationally recognized historic institution. Presenting a diverse lineup of productions—from beloved classics to bold new works, VST fosters local talent and inspires audiences of all ages through its Mainstage, STARS, and Community Series.

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