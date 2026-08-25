Proteus Festival to Return to Zeiders American Dream Theater

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The Z will transform its home in Virginia Beach Town Center into a celebration of creativity when the Proteus Festival returns September 7-12, 2026. The season kick-off festival is one of The Z's annual events, bringing artists and audiences together for an lineup of music, theater, comedy, children's entertainment, open mics and interactive art projects throughout The Z's Lobby, Main Stage Theater, Studio Theater and Outside Terrace.

The festival is kicking off earlier than usual this year, giving audiences a chance to vote on Audience Favorites and complete the final pieces of the 2026-2027 season.

Proteus New Plays, performances all week long, is an important part of that creative process. The program gives playwrights an opportunity to work with directors and actors to hear their scripts performed for an audience, while audiences provide feedback that helps identify the work that resonates most strongly. After two finalists performances, the winner is crowned and receives a full workshop production during The Z's Curtain Up! New Plays season.

More of a concert-goer? The Proteus Music Contest is fueled by community taste and showcases the incredible emerging talent in the area. Audiences are voting for their favorite acts to compete as finalists in the LIVE concert on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30pm. Once again, the winner will receive a headliner spot in The Z's Live at The Z Concert Series.

You can discover your own creativity in the all-new Creative Sprint. The Creative Sprint is a 24‑hour creative playground where you can CREATE in a stress-free, fun-first environment. Grab a friend or two (or go solo) and create a new short play, song, or visual art and present it at the Block Party on Sept. 12.

Love Theater in Central Virginia? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

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