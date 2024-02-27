Firehouse Theatre And The Virginia War Memorial Present WAR IN PIECES

The New Theatre at Firehouse will partner with the Virginia War Memorial Foundation on War In Pieces, four original one-act plays written by Virginia veterans and the spouse of a veteran.

War in Pieces will open on March 15th, 2024, in the VMI Alumni Hall at the Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA 23220, and will have eight performances running through March 24th, 2024.

The plays that are to be produced in War in Pieces were developed through the Mighty Pen Project, the Virginia War Memorial Foundation's 12-week long university-level writing classes offered for free to veterans and their families. New York Times bestselling author and founder of the MPP David L. Robbins teaches the classes. He is directing one of the plays.

“The writers in the Mighty Pen classes have put some powerful words on the page, all based on their own experiences,” Robbins said. “Breathing life into these stories for the stage has yielded some captivating and memorable theater.”

Robbins added, “Firehouse Theatre produced the inaugural War in Pieces production, and I am thrilled that we can collaborate again. Through this partnership, we hope to elevate the voices of veterans in Virginia and nationwide.”

Tickets

This production is made possible by a generous grant from the Carpenter Foundation. It will be presented in VMI Alumni Hall at the Virginia War Memorial, which seats 90 people for these performances. Tickets are $35 per person for general admission and $15 for Military Veterans. Tickets can be purchased at firehousetheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (804) 355-2001.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, March 15th at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 16th at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 17th at 2:00pm

Thursday, March 21st at 7:30pm

Friday, March 22nd at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 23rd at 2:00pm

Saturday, March 23rd at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 24th at 2:00pm