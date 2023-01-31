Firehouse Extends Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET

Firehouse Theatre will extend its acclaimed production of Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET through February 18, 2023.

Malloy's haunting song cycle about love, death, and whiskey was originally scheduled for a limited run of 10 performances through February 4. Due to popular demand and sold out performances, Firehouse has added 4 additional shows on Fridays February 10 and 17 at 8pm and Saturdays February 11 and 18 at 4pm.

Firehouse's GHOST QUARTET is Jaylin Brown, Valerie Chinn, Céilí Galante, and Marjie Southerland, accompanied by musician Amy L. Oblinger.

GHOST QUARTET is directed by PJ Freebourn, musical direction by Amy L. Oblinger; electronic arrangements, synth programming, and foley art by Niccolo Seligmann; additional arrangements by Céilí Galante; choreography by Nicole Morris-Anastasi; production design by Todd Labelle; lighting design by Andrew Bonniwell; costume design by Katherine Brand; and stage management by Grace Labelle, Emily Vial, and Talon Bleacher.

For more information about GHOST QUARTET go to firehousetheatre.org/ghost-quartet.