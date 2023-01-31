Firehouse Extends Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET

Firehouse Theatre will extend its acclaimed production of Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET through February 18, 2023.
Malloy's haunting song cycle about love, death, and whiskey was originally scheduled for a limited run of 10 performances through February 4. Due to popular demand and sold out performances, Firehouse has added 4 additional shows on Fridays February 10 and 17 at 8pm and Saturdays February 11 and 18 at 4pm.
Firehouse's GHOST QUARTET is Jaylin Brown, Valerie Chinn, Céilí Galante, and Marjie Southerland, accompanied by musician Amy L. Oblinger.
GHOST QUARTET is directed by PJ Freebourn, musical direction by Amy L. Oblinger; electronic arrangements, synth programming, and foley art by Niccolo Seligmann; additional arrangements by Céilí Galante; choreography by Nicole Morris-Anastasi; production design by Todd Labelle; lighting design by Andrew Bonniwell; costume design by Katherine Brand; and stage management by Grace Labelle, Emily Vial, and Talon Bleacher.
For more information about GHOST QUARTET go to firehousetheatre.org/ghost-quartet.
As part of their 50th Anniversary Season in Barboursville, Four County Players is proud to present the world premiere of SPRING BREAK by Joe Calarco, opening February 3 in the Cellar.
The Virginia Theatre Festival will take another exciting step in its return from the pandemic by kicking off its 2023 season with a major musical.
Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS is playing at The Ella Fitzgerald Theater from Friday, February 17 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, February 18 at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm.
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
