Find Out What Richmond Performing Arts Venues Are Doing This Fall

As performing arts venues across the country struggle to stay afloat amidst the health crisis, find out what venues in the Richmond area are doing this fall.

Learn about the upcoming performances from the Richmond Symphony, Richmond Ballet, Virginia Opera, and more.

Richmond Symphony

The Richmond Symphony and Maymont are collaborating to present a Big Tent community festival on Saturday, September 12, 3-7:30 pm, on the spacious and picturesque Carriage House Lawn at Maymont. The event, African American Voices, will highlight inspirational music of Black composers and poignant living history portrayals of African American staff at Maymont, 1893-1925. Proceeds from the Big Tent festival support music and art in Richmond Public School's 5th District. The beauty of the outdoor parkland at Maymont combined with amazing live music and art make this a must-see experience.

Learn more at https://www.richmondsymphony.com/event/maymont-big-tent-festival/.

Richmond Ballet

The Studio Series will run for two-week sessions in September, October and November. In-person tickets to the Studio Series will go on sale in September and virtual tickets are available now.

Experience excerpts from the iconic Gloria and striking Street Songs in new ways. Immerse yourself in the pain of Solas and the joy of Senza Fretta (without worry). Finally, see how choreographers are expressing themselves today in new works by Richmond Ballet dancers Matthew Frain and Mate Szentes and Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong.

Learn more at https://www.richmondballet.com/season-tickets/.

Virginia Opera

Stayin' Alive, Virginia Opera's Alternate Fall Programming is an effort to keep singing through the fall and bring the joy of opera to our communities across the state. One opportunity is for you to bring the Virginia Opera to your neighborhood or business with a Curbside Concert.

Virginia Opera will provide you with a yard sign and flyers to advertise your Curbside Concert. The flyer will also include information on the required social distancing and mask wearing.

Learn more at https://vaopera.org/stayin-alive/.

Live Theater

Some theater companies will be presenting live performances this fall.

Richmond Triangle Players will present five main stage, socially distanced, in-person performances to start in October.

In addition, Firehouse Theatre has added more performances to its one-woman production of "Ann." Performances are limited to two to six audience members at each show. Some performances will be live-streamed.

On September 12 and 13, Virginia Rep will be host outdoor performances of "Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad" at Henrico County parks.

