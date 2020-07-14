Creative Cauldron Summer Concert And Cabaret Series Announced

Creative Cauldron launches its 2021 Summer Cabaret and Concert Series, one of its most popular seasonal offerings, in an all outdoor format, that mandates the wearing of masks, and adherence to social distancing protocols. 22 performances are scheduled featuring a diverse and talented array of performers and bands. The concert locations will include the Mission Loft Apartments, a new live-work luxury apartment complex near Baileys Crossroads, and the Community Center Tennis Courts in the City of Falls Church. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm from Friday, July 24 to Saturday September 26, 2020.

Kicking of the series will be Chris Urquiaga on Friday, July 24 at 8 PM. Chris was mostly recently seen on the Cauldron stage in his Home Alone-inspired Christmas cabaret. He is tri-lingual and multi-talented, singing in Portuguese, English, and Spanish, while playing and composing on piano. His debut album, I'm Here, was performed in entirety at the historic Blues Alley in DC. Chris has performed all over the world including The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The White House, The Library of Congress, The United States Capitol, Strathmore, Signature Theatre, and Conservatorio Nacional de Música in Lima, Perú. In addition to his constant performing sell-out concerts and releasing new music, he received the Montgomery County Hispanic Heritage Month Award in 2017 and was the artist in residence at Strathmore for the 2016-2017 season, among numerous other accolades.

On Saturday, July 25th at 8pm Veronneau, the Wammie Award-winning, Latin Jazz samba duo of Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau will perform. Ken and Lynn have toured Europe, the USA and Canada, appearing live on BBC radio, festival stages, and clubs, and venues such as Kennedy Center, Strathmore, Blues Alley, Bonafide, The Hamilton, DC Jazz Fest and have appeared frequently to sold out houses at Creative Cauldron for many years. In the USA mid-Atlantic area, they've earned 6 WAMMIE awards for Best Vocals, Band and Recording Artists. Ken and Lynn along with Artistic Associate and Musical Theater professional, Matt Conner, are curating the summer series.

Other performers on the schedule include: Project Locrea, Nataly Merezhuk, Leigh and Wynn Delano, Allison Crockett, Kathy Halenda, Irene Jalenti, Nora Palka, Yasmin Williams, Wesley Diener, Sean Heely, Jade Jones, Tia Rountree, Abby Middleton, Griefcat, and Alan Naylor.

For Tickets and further details about the Summer Cabarets and Concerts Series go to www.creativecauldron.org or by call the box office at 703-436-9948.

Related Articles Shows View More Central Virginia Stories

More Hot Stories For You