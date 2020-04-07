Chase Rice and Steve Earle Added To Innsbrook After Hours Concert Season

Innsbrook After Hours announced that Chase Rice will perform at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion on Saturday, August 15th and Steve Earle and Los Lobos will perform on Friday, September 4th. A limited number of early bird general admission tickets for each show will be available for one week from April 10 - 16. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 10th at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com

With over 1.6 million albums sold and more than 1.1 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans at his high-energy concerts across the globe, Chase Rice has established himself as a powerful force in Nashville and beyond - but he genuinely sees new release The Album Part I as the launching pad for music that says what he wants to say, how he wants to say it. With songs such as lead single "Lonely If You Are" featuring sleek rhymes over heartland six strings and keys mixed with EDM-laced drama, The Album Part I is the same gravelly-voiced Chase Rice fans first fell in love with years ago - but better. Freer. Unbeholden and uninhibited, somehow capable of evoking Chris LeDoux and The Chronic, campfire singalongs and stadium anthems, all at once.

Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation, a worthy heir to Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, his two supreme musical mentors. Over the course of twenty studio albums, Earle has distinguished himself as a master storyteller, and his songs have been recorded by a vast array of artists, including Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, the Pretenders, and more. Earle's 1986 debut album, Guitar Town, is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre, and subsequent releases like The Revolution Starts...Now (2004), Washington Square Serenade (2007), and TOWNES (2009) all received Grammy Awards. Restlessly creative across artistic disciplines, Earle has published both a novel and a collection of short stories; produced albums for other artists; and acted in films, TV shows and on Stage. Early on in their career,

Los Lobos enjoyed critical success, winning the Grammy® for Best Mexican-American Performance for "Anselma" from its 1983 EP ...And a Time to Dance. A year later, the group released its full-length, major-label debut, How Will the Wolf Survive? Co-produced by Berlin and T Bone Burnett, the album was a college rock sensation that helped Los Lobos tie with Bruce Springsteen as Rolling Stone's Artist of the Year. Los Lobos has sold millions of records, won prestigious awards and made fans around the world. But perhaps its most lasting impact will be how well its music embodies the idea of America as a cultural melting pot. In it, styles like son jarocho, norteño, Tejano, folk, country, doo-wop, soul, R&B, rock 'n' roll and punk all come together to create a new sound that's greater than the sum of its parts.

Now in its 35th season, Innsbrook After Hours has brought some of the greatest concerts to the Central Virginia area. Already on sale are, Billy Currington June 20th, Aaron Lewis June 24th, Killer Queen and The Rocketman July 8th, Tower of Power July 9th, Indigo Girls July 15th, Ludacris July 18th, Lynyrd Skynyrd July 23rd, Blues Traveler and JJ Grey and MoFro July 30th, Get The Led Out August 6th, Jamey Johnson August 7th, ABBA The Concert August 8th, Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives August 12th, Train with Vertical Horizon August 14th, and The Commodores August 20th. More shows will be announced soon.



Tickets for Chase Rice August 15, 2020 and Steve Earle and Los Lobos September 4, 2020 at Innsbrook After Hours go on sale this Friday, April1 10 at 10:00 AM at www.innsbrookafterhours.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). A limited number of early bird general admission tickets will be available for one week for just $16 -21. Gates are set to open at 5:00 PM. Show starts at 6:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Innsbrook After Hours is located at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion, 4901 Lake Brook Dr. Glen Allen, VA.





