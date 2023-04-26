Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - IN CONCERT Brings All That Jazz To Virginia Arts Festival, May 6

Featuring Bianca Marroquin, Lana Gordon, Lewis Cleale, Tari Kelly, Matthew Deming

Apr. 26, 2023  

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - IN CONCERT Brings All That Jazz To Virginia Arts Festival, May 6

For the Virginia Arts Festival's 26th Anniversary Season, the Festival presents Chicago The Musical - In Concert with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Music Director & Conductor Rob Fisher - on Saturday, May 6 at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, VA.

Tickets are available at vafest.org, 757-282-2822 or in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 440 Bank Street in Norfolk.

The longest-running American musical in the history of Broadway - and still drawing cheering crowds in New York - John Kander and Fred Ebb's Chicago won six Tony Awards, a Grammy for best Musical Show Album, and six Oscars including Best Picture for the film version. And for all those years, since 1996, Rob Fisher has served as the music director for the show and its worldwide productions.

Who better, then, than Fisher - Virginia Arts Festival's Goode Family Artistic Advisor for Musical Theater and American Songbook - to create this stunning performance with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and a cast of soloists drawn from the best of Broadway and beyond? Come on, babe, get your tickets for the show that rolls out thrill after thrill, with all those unforgettable anthems including All That Jazz, Razzle Dazzle, When You're Good to Mama, Cell Block Tango and more!

Bianca Marroquin - ROXIE

Broadway: Chicago (Roxie), The Pajama Game (Carmen), In the Heights (Daniela)

Lana Gordon - VELMA

Broadway: Hadestown (Persephone), Chicago (Velma), The Lion King (Nala/Shenzie), Jesus Christ Superstar (Soul Girl)

Lewis Cleale - BILLY

Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Sondheim on Sondheim, Spamalot, Amour, Once Upon a Mattress, Swinging on a Star

Tari Kelly - MAMA

Broadway: Mr. Saturday Night, Groundhog Day, Something Rotten!, Anything Goes, The boy from Oz, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Show Boat

Matthew Deming - MARY & AMOS

Broadway: Chicago, The Visit; Opera: Bel Canto, at the Lyric Opera in Chicago

Rhythm Section: Sean McDaniel - Drums, Andrew Resnick - piano, Chris White - Bass (VSO)


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



NEEDTOBREATHE Comes to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Summer Photo
NEEDTOBREATHE Comes to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Summer
NEEDTOBREATHE is coming  to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $27 until May 4th while supplies last.
Delta Generators To Play At The Spire Center Friday, April 28 Photo
Delta Generators To Play At The Spire Center Friday, April 28
DELTA GENERATORS will be at the Spire Center for Performing Arts downtown Plymouth, MA Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8:00 PM.
Music Worcester Presents 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Violinist Vijay Gupta in Recital Photo
Music Worcester Presents 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Violinist Vijay Gupta in Recital
Music Worcester will present its Artist in Residence, violinist Vijay Gupta in a recital titled When the Violin, at Worcester's Mechanics Hall on Wednesday May 10 at 7pm.  
Lisa ONeill Will Perform At Club Passim Next Month Photo
Lisa O'Neill Will Perform At Club Passim Next Month
Acclaimed singer songwriter Lisa O'Neill is celebrating her new album, “All Of This Is Chance,” at Club Passim on May 3. The Harvard Square show is one of only a dozen shows across America for the Irish star.

More Hot Stories For You


NEEDTOBREATHE Comes to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This SummerNEEDTOBREATHE Comes to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours This Summer
April 24, 2023

NEEDTOBREATHE is coming  to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $27 until May 4th while supplies last.
Music Worcester Presents 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Violinist Vijay Gupta in RecitalMusic Worcester Presents 2023 Artist-in-Residence, Violinist Vijay Gupta in Recital
April 21, 2023

Music Worcester will present its Artist in Residence, violinist Vijay Gupta in a recital titled When the Violin, at Worcester's Mechanics Hall on Wednesday May 10 at 7pm.  
Lisa O'Neill Will Perform At Club Passim Next MonthLisa O'Neill Will Perform At Club Passim Next Month
April 20, 2023

Acclaimed singer songwriter Lisa O'Neill is celebrating her new album, “All Of This Is Chance,” at Club Passim on May 3. The Harvard Square show is one of only a dozen shows across America for the Irish star.
REFRACTION OF LIGHT Premieres This May At The Zeiders American Dream TheaterREFRACTION OF LIGHT Premieres This May At The Zeiders American Dream Theater
April 17, 2023

Set in our very own backyard of Hampton Roads, 'Refraction of Light', premiering this May at the Zeiders American Dream Theater, tells the story of 1940s Norfolk, VA.
Little Town Players Announces Full Cast Of Little Shop Of HorrorsLittle Town Players Announces Full Cast Of Little Shop Of Horrors
April 15, 2023

Little Town Players has announced its spring production of Little Shop of Horrors, which will open on May 12th and run Friday, Saturday, and Sundays through the 21st.
share