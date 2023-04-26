CHICAGO THE MUSICAL - IN CONCERT Brings All That Jazz To Virginia Arts Festival, May 6

For the Virginia Arts Festival's 26th Anniversary Season, the Festival presents Chicago The Musical - In Concert with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, Music Director & Conductor Rob Fisher - on Saturday, May 6 at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, VA.

Tickets are available at vafest.org, 757-282-2822 or in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 440 Bank Street in Norfolk.

The longest-running American musical in the history of Broadway - and still drawing cheering crowds in New York - John Kander and Fred Ebb's Chicago won six Tony Awards, a Grammy for best Musical Show Album, and six Oscars including Best Picture for the film version. And for all those years, since 1996, Rob Fisher has served as the music director for the show and its worldwide productions.

Who better, then, than Fisher - Virginia Arts Festival's Goode Family Artistic Advisor for Musical Theater and American Songbook - to create this stunning performance with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and a cast of soloists drawn from the best of Broadway and beyond? Come on, babe, get your tickets for the show that rolls out thrill after thrill, with all those unforgettable anthems including All That Jazz, Razzle Dazzle, When You're Good to Mama, Cell Block Tango and more!

Bianca Marroquin - ROXIE

Broadway: Chicago (Roxie), The Pajama Game (Carmen), In the Heights (Daniela)

Lana Gordon - VELMA

Broadway: Hadestown (Persephone), Chicago (Velma), The Lion King (Nala/Shenzie), Jesus Christ Superstar (Soul Girl)

Lewis Cleale - BILLY

Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Sondheim on Sondheim, Spamalot, Amour, Once Upon a Mattress, Swinging on a Star

Tari Kelly - MAMA

Broadway: Mr. Saturday Night, Groundhog Day, Something Rotten!, Anything Goes, The boy from Oz, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Show Boat

Matthew Deming - MARY & AMOS

Broadway: Chicago, The Visit; Opera: Bel Canto, at the Lyric Opera in Chicago

Rhythm Section: Sean McDaniel - Drums, Andrew Resnick - piano, Chris White - Bass (VSO)