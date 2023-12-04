Brantley Gilbert Comes to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Next Summer

The performance is on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

Brantley Gilbert is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion in Doswell, Virginia on Saturday, June 29, 2024. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $31 until December 14th, while supplies last.

With back-to-back Platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert’s music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world. The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go ‘til sunrise, but he’s also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand. They call themselves the BG Nation, and when the BG Nation watches Gilbert on a stage, they don’t just see a star. They see themselves. Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: RIAA 7x Platinum-certified “Bottoms Up,” 2x Platinum “Country Must Be Country Wide,” 2x Platinum “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do,” 2x Platinum “One Hell of An Amen,” Platinum-certified collaboration with Lindsay Ell “What Happens In A Small Town,” and two chart-toppers as a songwriter with CMA Song of the Year nominee “Dirt Road Anthem” and “My Kinda Party.” Gilbert’s landmark record Just As I Am clinched the 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album. Earning praise from the New York Times, NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Gilbert has mined a rich vein of conflict between the party and the pew on all of his albums. Instead of toiling in limbo, unable to enjoy good times for fear of Judgment Day, Gilbert fully lives––rowdy friend, man of faith, devoted husband, smitten new father––just as he is. So Help Me God (Deluxe Edition) is available now via The Valory Music Co. 

  

Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2024 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased atClick Here

Tickets are on sale now for Oliver Anthony on May 17th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2024 concert season.

Tickets for Brantley Gilbert on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10:00 AM at Click Here or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849). Gates open at 5:30 PM; show starts at 7:00 PM. This event is rain or shine. No refunds. Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at the SERVPRO Pavilion is located at 39 Meadow Farm Rd., Doswell, VA 23047.


