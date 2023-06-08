BEATLESFEST Returns To Spire Center For Performing Arts, June 17

BEATLESFEST 2023 returns to the Spire Center for Performing Arts downtown Plymouth, MA Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 6:00 PM-10:30PM.

3rd Left, Plymouth's hometown funky rock and roll band is set to headline this year's Beatlesfest. They will be joined by award winning singer/songwriter Joe Merrick who has worked in the Boston area for over twenty years. As the owner of Guilty Dog Studios, he has worked with the likes of Kevin Barry (guitarist for Paula Cole and Mary Chapin Carpenter), Keith Harris (Drummer for Black Eyed Peas), Dan Kenny (Keyboardist for Britney Spears) and produced local favorites such as Two Ton Shoe, Junction 18 and A Loss For Words.

Also on the bill is singer, songwriter guitarist, producer Scott Damgaard and his band 67-70 who are joining this festival once again this year. Since moving to Boston from Milwaukee, Scott Damgaard has been constantly active making music. In addition to having written and released seven studio albums, he has also played thousands of live shows, both solo acoustic style and with a full electric band.

All will be doing their own take on Beatles' music.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center for Performing Arts include Sophie B. Hawkins on June 10, Rickie Lee Jones on June 14, Martin Barre performing the Classic History of Jethro Tull on June 15, Cold Chocolate on June 22, Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen on June 23, ABRAXAS – A Tribute to Santana on June 24, Carlos Odria on June 29, Jon Jorgenson Bluegrass Band on June 30 and more.

Tickets for BEATLESFEST 2023 at The Spire Center for Performing Arts are $35 and available online at Click Here, call (508) 746-4488. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

