Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Adds Dustin Lynch To 2023 Concert Season

Dustin Lynch is coming to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at the SERVPRO Pavilion in The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $26 until June 29th while supplies last.

Dustin Lynch has "built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard), achieving eight #1s, four Top 5 albums, ten GOLD and PLATINUM certified singles, and tallying over 4.04 BILLION global on-demand streams. Releasing slow burner “Wood On The Fire” last year and wrapping the expanded PARTY MODE TOUR, Lynch's fifth studio album, BLUE IN THE SKY, features PLATINUM, six-week #1 “Thinking 'Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter),” Top 15 neon-buzzed single “Party Mode,” and “Fish In The Sea.” “Dustin Lynch's New Music Will Have You Embracing the Party 24/7,” hails E! News, as the good time follow-up to TULLAHOMA – which delivered consecutive PLATINUM chart-toppers: “Ridin' Roads” and “Good Girl,” in addition to GOLD, Top 5 hit “Momma's House.” Since his PLATINUM breakout “Cowboys and Angels” in 2012, Lynch's headlined packed venues and toured with Country's biggest names like Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley, and Kane Brown. Likewise, the Tennessee native has earned industry recognition as a Grand Ole Opry member, as well as high-profile nominations for the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards.



Insiders Club memberships and Season Passes for the 2023 concert season are on sale now. The Atlantic Union Bank After Hours Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming concert season. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and can be purchased atClick Here.

Tickets are on sale now for NEEDTOBREATHE on July 13th, Riley Green on July 23rd, Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional on July 26th, Dirty Heads on July 29th, Lee Brice on July 30th, Lindsey Stirling with Walk Off The Earth on August 3rd, Willie Nelson & Family on August 9th, The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on August 10th, Dan + Shay on August 11th, Nelly on August 12th, Lady A on August 26th, Gary Clark Jr. on August 31st, The Black Crowes on September 8th, and The Beach Boys on September 14th. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon for the 2023 concert season.

