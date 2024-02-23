American Spiritual Ensemble Comes To The Curtis Performance Hall At Assumption University

Music Worcester will present the critically acclaimed American Spiritual Ensemble in Assumption University's Curtis Performance Hall on Saturday, April 6th. Tickets and information can be found at musicworcester.org.

Founded in 1995 by tenor Dr. Everett McCovey, American Spiritual Ensemble is composed of some of the finest professional singers in the classical music world. The vocalists have thrilled audiences around the world with their dynamic renditions of classic spirituals and Broadway numbers. They have sung with the Metropolitan Opera, New York City Opera, Houston Grand Opera, San Francisco Opera, Boston Opera and the Atlanta Civic Opera.

“We are beyond excited to welcome American Spiritual Ensemble to Worcester as part of their tour around New England,” said Adrien Finlay, Music Worcester's Executive Director. “Especially since we have had choir directors in the region, including Worcester Chorus director Dr. Chris Shepard, tell us for several years that they are simply one of the best ensembles we could think about engaging. Their program will surely inspire, prove thought-provoking, and encourage reflection for all who attend.”