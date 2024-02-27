ANYTHING GOES To Open At Four County Players in March

As the next production of their 51st Season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present ANYTHING GOES, opening March 8 on the Mainstage.

ANYTHING GOES features Music and Lyrics by Cole Porter, Original Book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, with a New Book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love - proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise, and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This classic musical has been updated with a fantastic new book (2022), but ANYTHING GOES still features Cole Porter's most joyful score, including "I Get A Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," and, of course, the show-stopping title song. After more disguises, ploys, confessions, mistaken identities, and marriage proposals, all done to toe tapping music, how will everything work out? Who knows? Anything goes!

This production is directed and choreographed by Geri Carlson Sauls, with music direction by J. Tara Scott, and vocal direction by Kristin Baltes. ANYTHING GOES stars Mariko Schaper Doktor as Reno Sweeney, Gary Warwick White as Billy Crocker, Alex Mitchell as Hope Harcourt, Edward Warwick White as Lord Evelyn Oakley, Dan Stern as Moonface Martin, Aly Brookland as Erma, Tim Carlson as Elisha Whiney, Geri Schirmer as Evangeline Harcourt, Ian Amos as Spit, Elena Witt as Dippy, John Baker as the Ship's Captain, and Sam Carannante as the Ship's Purser. Reno's Angels include Stephanie Kowalczyk as Purity, Jennifer Schindler as Chastity, Talia Santia as Charity, Haley Griffith as Virtue, and Kristen Scott Bell as Prudence. The Sailor Quartet features Ian Amos, Amelia Camacho, Tres Wells, and Elena Witt. The ensemble of supporting roles and featured dancers includes Steve Bliss, Eric Bryant, Samantha Cadieux, Amelia Camacho, Ella Caplin, Megan Ellis, Stephanie Finn, Kristen Gass, Kyle LaTorre, Veronica Schoenster, Annie Way, and Tres Wells.

Rounding out the production staff are Debbie Owen as Production Stage Manager, Tres Wells and Hannah Vidaver as Producers, Katie Hutchins as Assistant Stage Manager, John Wharton as Assistant Director, Amy Goffman and Tricia Emlet as Costume Designers, Sarah Burstock as Hair & Makeup Designer, Sophi Schlicht at Wardrobe Manager, Dan Feigert as Scenic Designer, Eric Rodas as Lead Carpenter, Mary Speed as Scenic Painter, Kim Faulkinbury as Lighting Designer, David Hutchins as Sound Designer and Engineer, Pam Edelman and Hannah Vidaver as Properties and Set Dressing Designers, Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, Devynn Thomas as Assistant Production Manager, and Nick Edelman as Shop and Build Supervisor.

ANYTHING GOES opens March 8, 2024, and runs weekends on the Mainstage through March 31, 2024. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, $16 for children 12 and under, and all Friday tickets are $10. ANYTHING GOES contains mild adult language and innuendos, as well as the use of gunshot sound effects. It is not recommended for audiences under the age of 10. Parental discretion advised.

ANYTHING GOES is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

Patrons are highly encouraged to review Four County's current COVID-19 protocols prior to purchasing tickets. All information and current policies can be found by visiting http://fourcp.org/covid-19-and-four-county-players/

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our website at www.fourcp.org, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.