A CHRISTMAS CAROL: ONE MAN CLASSIC TALE Is Coming To Samuel Slater's Restaurant, December 14

This one-man tour-de-force retelling of the Dickens classic stars Scott H. Severance playing over 20 iconic characters.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

The highly acclaimed off-Broadway production of “A Christmas Carol” is coming to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Doors open at 6:00 PM; show starts at 6:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

Winner of 9 Broadway World awards (including Best Play and Best Performer), this one-man tour-de-force retelling of the Dickens classic stars Scott H. Severance playing over 20 iconic characters.

Mr. Severance had previously starred as Ebenezer Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol" in six National Tours. In 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic arrived, the show was adapted to a one-man version and ran off-Broadway in Manhattan and Long Island (NY) for three years. You may also recognize Scott from his notable role in the 2005 Farrelly Brothers feature film Fever Pitch starring Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon and Jason Spevack, or the film Clear History with Larry David & Bill Hader.

The production was conceived by Outer Critics Circle award winner Vanessa Leuck (Disney on Ice, The Little Mermaid) and four time Tony and Grammy award nominated Ethan Popp (Bohemian Rhapsody, Rock of Ages). The show was written/adapted by Scott H. Severance with additional material by Vanessa Leuck and Ethan Popp.

 

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Comedy Night with Frank Santorelli & Guests on December 15th, Breakfast with Santa on December 17th, New Year's Eve with The Flock on December 31st, Elvis Presley's 89th Birthday Celebration on January 6th, The MagiComic, Live! on January 13th, Comedy Night with Steve Sweeney & Guests on January 19th, Whiskey Boulevard on January 26th, and Jon Stetson: Psychic Mind-Blowing Comedy Show with America's Master Mentalist on February 3rd. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol: One Man Classic Tale Dinner Theatre on Thursday, December 14, 2023 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.


