1st Stage Reveals the 2023 Logan Festival of Solo Performance Line-up

The annual Logan Festival of Solo Performance, presented with generous support from the Revada Foundation, will run at 1st Stage from July 13-23, 2023. This innovative festival will gather celebrated solo performers from across the country for two-weeks of performances, workshops, discussions, and events. The main stage festival schedule features:

Not My First Pandemic

Written and performed by César Cadabes

Directed by Kat Evasco

Join Cadabes on a transformative journey from Hawai'i to San Francisco, where he discovers his most empowered self and finds a community that helps him survive the AIDS pandemic and thrive during the COVID crisis. This inspiring tale weaves self-love, communal bonds, romance, and political activism into a testament of resilience in the face of adversity. Recipient of the All About Solo Critics' Choice Award -United Solo Festival, 2021

Mr. Yunioshi

Written, directed, and performed by J. Elijah Cho

Mickey Rooney's infamous performance as Mr. Yunioshi in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany's’ is often pointed to as the most egregious example of yellowface in the movies. His over-the-top characterization is cringeworthy. By flipping the script and casting himself as Mickey Rooney, J. Elijah Cho offers a hilarious and poignant exploration of identity, culture, and the legacy of yellowface representation in Hollywood. “Underneath the non-stop laughter though, there’s a message about the importance of Asian representation in film and television.” -FringeReview, 2019

The Logan Festival of Solo Performance will run July 13-23 with performances of each show as follows:

Not My First Pandemic: Thursday, July 13 at 7:30pm, Friday, July 14 at 7:30pm, Saturday, July 15 at 2:00pm, Sunday, July 16 at 6:00pm, Saturday, July 22 at 2:00pm, and Sunday, July 23 at 2:00pm

Mr. Yunioshi: Saturday, July 15 at 7:30pm, Sunday, July 16 at 2:00pm, Thursday, July 20 at 7:30pm, Friday, July 21 at 7:30pm, Saturday, July 22 at 7:30pm, Sunday, July 23 at 6:00pm

Please email the box office at boxoffice@1ststage.org for reservations.

General admission tickets are $20 per show and $10 per show for Students with valid ID. Individual tickets and Festival Passes can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

Each production runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

