Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra Streams DOLCE VIVALDI Concert
The concert was originally held on 28 May 2020.
Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra presented an encore stream of its Dolce Vivaldi concert, which was held on 28 May 2020.
The concert was presented by The New Zealand Herald, and introduced by Steven Logan, APO Section Principal Timpani
The programme was as follows:
Vivaldi La Sena festeggiante - Sinfonia: Allegro
Vivaldi Concerto for Two Oboes in D minor
Vivaldi Sonata No.6 for Cello and Harpsichord in B-flat
Vivaldi Concerto for Four Violins in B minor, RV580
Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor 'La Notte'
Vivaldi La Sena festeggiante - Sinfonia: Allegro molto
Watch the full stream below!
Related Articles