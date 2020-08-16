VIDEO: Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra Streams DOLCE VIVALDI Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The concert was originally held on 28 May 2020.

The concert was presented by The New Zealand Herald, and introduced by Steven Logan, APO Section Principal Timpani

The programme was as follows:

Vivaldi La Sena festeggiante - Sinfonia: Allegro

Vivaldi Concerto for Two Oboes in D minor

Vivaldi Sonata No.6 for Cello and Harpsichord in B-flat

Vivaldi Concerto for Four Violins in B minor, RV580

Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor 'La Notte'

Vivaldi La Sena festeggiante - Sinfonia: Allegro molto

Watch the full stream below!

