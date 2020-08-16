Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra Streams DOLCE VIVALDI Concert

Article Pixel

The concert was originally held on 28 May 2020.

Aug. 16, 2020  

Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra presented an encore stream of its Dolce Vivaldi concert, which was held on 28 May 2020.

The concert was presented by The New Zealand Herald, and introduced by Steven Logan, APO Section Principal Timpani

The programme was as follows:

Vivaldi La Sena festeggiante - Sinfonia: Allegro
Vivaldi Concerto for Two Oboes in D minor
Vivaldi Sonata No.6 for Cello and Harpsichord in B-flat
Vivaldi Concerto for Four Violins in B minor, RV580
Vivaldi Flute Concerto in G minor 'La Notte'
Vivaldi La Sena festeggiante - Sinfonia: Allegro molto

Watch the full stream below!


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • The 16th Annual DC JazzFest Announces Lineup
  • American Shakespeare Center Announces Live Stream Performances Via Marquee TV
  • Helen Hayes Awards Announces Rescheduled Date
  • 9 Stephanie J. Block Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!