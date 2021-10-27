VENUS RISING Will Be Performed by Royal New Zealand Ballet in 2022

Venus Rising will be performed by the Royal New Zealand Ballet. Performances will run 24 February - 12 March 2022.

Three extraordinary works, by inspiring and internationally celebrated choreographers, capture the spirit and power of Venus Rising - brightest of stars, herald of the dusk and of the dawn.

Aurum by Royal New Zealand Ballet alumna Alice Topp glows with inner light and profound peace. Meditative and moving, this award-winning ballet, created for The Australian Ballet in 2018, is shaped by kintsugi, the Japanese art of healing cracks with pure gold - celebrating the beauty of the broken.

Royal New Zealand Ballet Choreographer in Residence, Sarah Foster-Sproull's The Autumn Ball, commissioned in 2021 by the Wanaka Festival of Colour, dances through the circle of life with tenderness, grace and floor-filling fun.

Global dance legend Twyla Tharp brings this showcase of top-flight international dance to a climax with the New Zealand premiere of her Waterbaby BagatellesTM. 27 dancers are sent spinning across the stage, sparkling in an ever-changing ocean of light.

This is a generous, glorious celebration of ballet and the joy of pure dance created by some of the finest choreographers working today.

Learn more at https://rnzb.org.nz/shows/venus-rising-2/.