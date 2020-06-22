The Court Theatre Reopens Its Doors For Winter Warmer Series

The Court Theatre is reopening its doors to the public in July and August with a small series of winter warmer events.

The theatre has been transformed for its reopening, with comedy hits The Early Early Late Show and Scared Scriptless returning for a special series of cabaret-style performances, where audiences are seated in the foyer with pizza and drinks delivered to their tables. Ali Harper and Tom Rainey will also be taking advantage of this new performance space, presenting a musical feast for the heart and soul in their new cabaret, Up Close & Personal.

The Court Youth Company are presenting the theatre's official reopening performance, as this group of clever young creatives take audiences on a journey through the theatre and their lockdown experiences in The Quarantine Diaries.

In this immersive production, you'll be allowed behind-the-scenes of The Court Theatre, accessing backstage secrets normally hidden to the public!

Back in the foyer, there's fun throughout the school holidays, as improvised comedy show The Early Early Late Show returns just in time for KidsFest with a two-week season.

Perfect for kids aged 7 - 12, this family-friendly show is the perfect school holiday treat, specially with BASE @ The Court's special menu of woodfired pizzas for kids!

There's plenty of fun for the adults, too, with Christchurch's favourite comedians coming back for six special performances of Scared Scriptless Attempts where our Court jesters will take on the challenge of creating a new production every night. All you need to do is pick whether you want to see them attempt witchcraft and wizardry, a romcom or a showstopping musical!

In August, Ali Harper and Tom Rainey will be filling the foyer with music in their new cabaret production, giving audiences the chance to get Up Close & Personal with two of New Zealand's finest entertainers.

Funny, theatrical and a little bit magical, this winter warmer series is the perfect way to get Cantabrians out and about again, enjoying live theatre.

The Court Theatre will reopen its doors to the public on 1 - 4 July 2020 with The Quarantine Diaries, followed by The Early Early Late Show from 5 - 16 July; Scared Scriptless Attempts from 10 - 25 July 2020 and Up Close & Personal with Ali Harper and Tom Rainey from 5 - 8 August 2020.

Showtimes & Ticket Prices for The Quarantine Diaries

1 - 4 July 2020

Wed - Sat @ 6:30pm, 7pm, 7:30pm, 8pm & 8:30pm

All tickets $15

Showtimes & Ticket Prices for The Early Early Late Show

5 - 16 July 2020

Sun - Thurs @ 6:30pm

All tickets $13*

*Ticket price doesn't include pizza, if you'd like to enjoy dinner at the theatre

Showtimes & Ticket Prices for Scared Scriptless Attempts

10 - 25 July 2020

Fri & Sat @ 7:30pm

All tickets $20*

*Ticket price doesn't include pizza, if you'd like to enjoy dinner at the theatre

Showtimes & Ticket Prices for Up Close and Personal

5 - 8 August 2020

Wed & Thurs @ 6:30pm | Fri & Sat @ 7:30pm

$40 - $45*

*Ticket price doesn't include pizza, if you'd like to enjoy dinner at the theatre

Bookings: phone 03 963 0870 or visit www.courttheatre.org.nz

