The Court Theatre Announces SCARED SCRIPTLESS

The Court Theatre has announced Scared Scriptless, late-night improvised comedy improvised by The Court Jesters.

Performances will run Fridays From 22 January 2021.

Running on Friday nights, Scared Scriptless is an improvised comedy show that'll have you on the edge of your seat, wondering what will happen next!

Performed by Canterbury's best improvisers, every show is unique, silly and absolutely hilarious.

Due to the extension of Jersey Boys, Scared Scriptless will start at 10:30pm on Friday 22 & 29 January.

