Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Court Theatre Announces SCARED SCRIPTLESS

Performances will run Fridays From 22 January 2021.

Jan. 16, 2021  

The Court Theatre has announced Scared Scriptless, late-night improvised comedy improvised by The Court Jesters.

Performances will run Fridays From 22 January 2021.

Running on Friday nights, Scared Scriptless is an improvised comedy show that'll have you on the edge of your seat, wondering what will happen next!

Performed by Canterbury's best improvisers, every show is unique, silly and absolutely hilarious.

Scared Scriptless will return on Friday nights from 22 January 2021.

Due to the extension of Jersey Boys, Scared Scriptless will start at 10:30pm on Friday 22 & 29 January.

Learn more here!



Related Articles View More New Zealand Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Art Of Time Ensemble's Virtually Live Concert Celebrates The Lasting Legacy Of Lou Reed
  • Ontario's Livestreamed Events Postponed or Cancelled Amidst Stricter Stay-at-Home Orders
  • The Royal Conservatory Announces Postponements Due to Ontario's New Stay At Home Regulations
  • Necessary Angel Theatre Company Announces New Artistic Residency Program