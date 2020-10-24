Royal New Zealand Ballet Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

Performances run 29 October through 12 December, 2020.

Royal New Zealand Ballet will present The Sleeping Beauty. Performances run 29 October through 12 December, 2020.

Once upon a time, in an enchanted kingdom, a princess was born. Blessed by fairies, Aurora grew into a beautiful young woman, protected by everyone who loved her from the evil beyond the castle walls. On her 16th birthday, Aurora's world was shattered by the malevolent Carabosse, but, saved from certain death by the kindly Lilac Fairy, she and her kingdom slept for a hundred years, until woken by a brave and handsome prince. Restored to life and health, Aurora and her prince ruled over the kingdom with wisdom and kindness, in a happy golden age of love and beauty.

The Sleeping Beauty is the quintessential classical ballet. The grandest of fairy tales, luxuriating in Tchaikovsky's gorgeous orchestral score, it spills over with fairies, woodland sprites, handsome princes and, at its heart, an enchanting princess. This new Sleeping Beauty will unfurl like a fragrant summer rose, with all the radiance and joy that any ballet lover, young or old, could wish for.

For Christmas 2020, we are delighted to present a magical new production, with beautiful traditional costumes designed by Donna Jefferis and sets by master designer Howard C Jones, creator of the RNZB's much-loved production of Giselle.

All the hallmarks of the fairy tale classic will feature, including the iconic Rose Adagio in Act I and a spectacular wedding celebration, with grand pas de deux, in Act III. RNZB Principal Conductor Hamish McKeich will conduct live orchestral accompaniment in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch, with a special recording for all other centres.

Share the joy of a timeless classic with the young and young at heart this Christmas.

Learn more and book at https://rnzb.org.nz/shows/the-sleeping-beauty/.

