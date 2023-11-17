Review: TREASURE ISLAND THE PANTOMIME At Circa Theatre

Highly recommended by this reviewer and all the friends that came with me. We will be booking again next year.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review: OLD LOVE at HOWICK LITTLE THEATRE Photo 1 Review: OLD LOVE at HOWICK LITTLE THEATRE

Review: TREASURE ISLAND THE PANTOMIME At Circa Theatre

Reviewed by Neil Brewer

Walking into the preview performance of this production, the uncovered set (pictured above) was immediately interesting. I have been to the last three of these festive season pantomimes and this one easily stands out as the best yet.

There were clever jokes, there were corny jokes, there were dirty jokes and there were ones that were so topical, they may have been added this week. Hopefully, a lot of the dirty ones went over the kids' headsl!! 

This show is the second where Gavin Rutherford has not played the dame, but his shoes were wonderfully filled by Jonathan Morgan and their performance. They have a commanding presence and infectious personality, that dares you to resist. Some of their singing was fantastic and it is easy to see why they are becoming a favourite in this genre.

The show started slightly shakily with the opening number with the youngest cast member playing Sam (Reuben Romanos) singing solo and struggling a bit. He did give a good performance overall and think the opening was down to nerves as he settled in nicely after a few minutes. Once the entire cast came on, it was evident that this is a very talented cast with good vocals and some much-needed ad-libbing skills when things went slightly awry. This was a preview performance so there were some things that needed ironing out, but that only added to the hilarity in my opinion.

 Special shout out to Kathleen Burns, who has traveled from Christchurch to be a part of this show and performed the role of Long John Silver hilariously.  It takes a special talent to play a cross-gender role so well and there was one moment that had the audience in fits of laughter that lasted long after she had left the stage.

Natasha McAllister continues to grow as a performer, giving an assured performance with strong vocals. Actually, I thought everyone was good!

The set was cleverly designed and used well.  The lighting was also very good; the Circa space is relatively intimate and with only keyboards to protect against, I wondered if there was a need for the head mics that the cast used. That said, sound was not an issue at all, just the natural voice sounds better than an amplified one most of the time.

There was plenty of audience participation which culminated in getting the kids in the audience onto the stage to assist with helping the dame remember who she was. There were some pretty big kids who volunteered, but it was great to see so many wanting to get up there and have a moment on the stage. There were lots of “behind you” and ‘Oh yes they were, oh no they weren’t” moments which the kids love, but the adults secretly do too.

Music was by Michael Nicholas Williams, an absolute legend in musical theatre here in Wellington kept the show tempo up and added so much to any production he is involved with.

Suffice to say, that this show is an absolute treat. Lots to love and exactly what you need when you are heading towards the festive season and you need something to take your mind off the troubles of the day. Highly recommended by this reviewer and all the friends that came with me. We will be booking again next year.

 

Treasure Island - The Pantomime

 

By Simon Leary and Gavin Rutherford. Dir Gavin Rutherford

Circa Theatre 18 Nov-23 Dec and 12-13 Jan

Tickets: Click Here

 




RELATED STORIES - New Zealand

1
Review: OLD LOVE at HOWICK LITTLE THEATRE Photo
Review: OLD LOVE at HOWICK LITTLE THEATRE

What did our critic think of OLD LOVE at HOWICK LITTLE THEATRE?

2
THE EFFECT Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Year Photo
THE EFFECT Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Year

The Effect comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2024. Performances run 16 April - 11 May 2024.

3
Aotearoa Mental Health Film Festival Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in November Photo
Aotearoa Mental Health Film Festival Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in November

Join in at the first ever Aotearoa Mental Health Film Festival for an evening of empowering storytelling featuring nine locally made short films and a panel discussion with mental health experts.

4
HYPERSPACE Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2024 Photo
HYPERSPACE Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in 2024

Auckland Theatre Company and Te Pou Theatre present the world premiere of Hyperspace by Albert Belz. Winner of the 2023 Adam NZ Play Award, Hyperspace is a sequel to Albert Belz’s much-loved Astroman, presented in 2019 and directed by Tainui Tukiwaho.

From This Author - Monica Moore

Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Harlequin TheatreReview: SHREK THE MUSICAL at Harlequin Theatre
Review: MIKE AND VIRGINIA at PumphouseReview: MIKE AND VIRGINIA at Pumphouse
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at HarlequinReview: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Harlequin
Review: DIRTY WORK at Q THEATREReview: DIRTY WORK at Q THEATRE

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

New Zealand SHOWS
Rumours in New Zealand Rumours
The Rose Centre (11/11-11/25)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You