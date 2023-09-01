Review: MIKE AND VIRGINIA at Pumphouse

"The course of true love never did run smooth" - no matter how smart, creative, experienced or emotionally astute we think we are or pretend to be.

Tadpole Productions brings this fresh, fun frolic to the Pumphouse from 31st August - 10th September and it’s definitely worth seeing.

Realism, comedy and romance are all intertwined in the work of Kathryn Burnett who has collaborated with Award-winning screenwriter Nick Ward (Stickmen, Second Hand Wedding, Love Birds, Fresh Eggs, Outrageous Fortune) to create a romantic comedy about a romantic comedy. The script has layer after layer of a cleverly tangled web with unexpected twists that include belly-aching laughter.

Stereotypical romcom characters have not only been given a fresh lick of paint but the usual characters are older, earthier and suitably relatable. (We all know 'that' person.)

Directed by Simon Prast, the use of space and props are both cleverly and creatively used with sublime simplicity and maximum effect. Bravo.

The cast lineup is impressive and impressive they are; each maximising their characters and immersing the audience in a 2-hour romp. The 20-minute interval felt too long because I wanted to get on and see what was coming up next.

Andrew Grainger never disappoints and while this was the first time I’ve seen Laura Hill on stage, she was excellent, all nuances in the right places supporting perfectly delivered quips. The synergy between Grainger and Hall ‘worked’ and without giving too much away, the ‘kiss scene’ took things to a whole new level. There was a hopeful stirring in the audience.

Stephen Papps is hilarious as the unintentional dry-witted Harry, Jodie Rimmer cleverly pokes fun at her 'wanna-be but hopeful character Sally.' Her lead role in the ‘play within a play’ is belly-aching hilarious. Muna Arbon’s representation of love’s youthful desire to love, well anyone available added another layer of laughter and was perfectly intertwined within the lives of Stephen, Virginia and Virginia’s student.

With the cost of food climbing, interest rates worrying young families and the word recession being bandied around, this is a great tonic. If you are purely looking for some fun entertainment that’s relatable with a twist then going to see this is a MUST.

I’m keen to go again. Oh, and it's recommended for those 16 and over.

Tadpole Productions Presents

Mike and Virginia

Pumphouse Theatre

31st August - 10th September

