Review: LOCAL LIBRARY at Circa Theatre

NEW! New Zealand Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Zealand & beyond. Sign Up

Beautifully written, superbly acted and highly relevant

Local Library is a play by acclaimed New Zealand playwright Dave Armstrong. It tells the story of an unlikely friendship that develops between head librarian Helen Nielsen, played by Jude Gibson, and a scruffy local patron, Paul Homewood, played by Peter Hambleton. Holding very different views on almost everything, the pair initially seem destined to clash. However, the play explores how people can move beyond their differences and discover shared experiences that ultimately form the basis of a genuine friendship.

As we enter Circa Two, the superb set design by William Smith and Tungsten Projects Ltd immediately draws us in. The space feels exactly like a library, with bookshelves extending right up to the theatre entrance. The atmosphere is so convincing that you almost feel compelled to whisper, fearing that anyone speaking too loudly might be met with a stern "shhh."

The play opens with Helen seated at the library counter, absorbed in a book, while Paul arrives to hide the latest magazines so he can borrow them once the new-release fee period expires. Naturally, he is caught and promptly banned from the library for six weeks.

Both actors inhabit their characters with complete conviction. Jude Gibson delivers a strong, resolute performance as the unyielding librarian, while Peter Hambleton is wonderfully believable as the scruffy but determined borrower. The chemistry between the two is exceptional, and we are fortunate to have performers of this calibre on our stage.

Armstrong's writing is equally strong. I found myself recognising some of my own thoughts and observations in Paul's dialogue, which made the character particularly relatable. The script is expertly paced, providing enough exposition to keep the audience engaged while allowing the relationship between the characters to develop naturally. Being both written and set in New Zealand is another strength, with numerous local references that resonate warmly with the audience.

Conrad Newport's direction is assured and effective throughout. My only criticism would be the length of some scene transitions, which could perhaps be tightened to improve the overall flow. Aside from this, the movement feels natural and well motivated, helping the story unfold seamlessly.

The lighting design, by William Smith and Tungsten Projects Ltd, is beautifully executed. The integration of theatrical and practical library lighting creates a balanced and convincing environment. Likewise, the sound design by Azarael Ballard and Tungsten Projects Ltd is spot on, with perfectly timed cues throughout. Particularly effective was the familiar scanning sound accompanying books being checked in and out, adding another layer of authenticity to the setting.

Gibson and Hambleton deliver a masterclass in performance, effortlessly navigating a wide range of emotions. Their relationship evolves organically, and both actors bring warmth, humour, vulnerability, and depth to their roles.

I absolutely adored this play. It is beautifully written, superbly acted and highly relevant. Regardless of where you sit on the social or political spectrum, Local Library offers a timely reminder that people with differing views can still find common ground if they are willing to listen to one another. In an age where disagreement often leads to division, that message feels more important than ever.

This is an absolute must-see production. In fact, I am already considering going back to see it again. Bravo.

Need more New Zealand Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...