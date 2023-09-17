Previews: EMILIE at Q Theatre, Auckland

Take your seats and enter the world of 18th-century France, where you will meet the remarkable Émilie du Châtelet and her great love, Voltaire.

ÉMILIE by Sophie Lindsay is a new, high-energy, comedy-drama, filled with original music performed live and larger than life characters. ACTOR, WRITER, COMPOSER, DIRECTOR is Sophie Lindsay - what a talent to watch out for!

Premiering at Q Theatre this week for a limited season, Tuesday 19th– Saturday 23rd September.

Don't miss it, get your tickets at the link below!

Photographer credit: Billy Wong