Previews: BUNGA'S PARADISE at Basement Theatre, Auckland

Sep. 10, 2023

Bunga's Paradise is a contemporary dance theatre work that follows 'Isope 'Akau'ola on a solo journey. Choreographed and performed by ‘Isope ‘Akau’ola, this solo work is ‘Isope’s ode to Aotearoa as a Pasifika person and his ode to the migrant dream. He is interested in looking at how Pacific bodies have been perceived and treated - which is often an “of service” body, a body that works, is laborious, and has to endure. 

Bunga’s Paradise is ‘Isope’s search for what Utopia could look or feel like for Pasifika, it is also a challenge to the Aotearoa we currently live in. It’s his attempt to envision and hope for a new world. It is contemporary dance, it is theatre, it is an endurance work and most importantly it is Tongan. 

‘Isope ‘Akau’ola is an emerging dance artist who hails from ‘Utulau and Lotofoa in the beautiful kingdom of Tonga. He graduated from the Unitec Contemporary Dance programme in 2022, and graduated as a senior scholar. Since graduation ‘Isope has been one of the full-time dancers at the New Zealand Dance Company. Bunga’s Paradise is ‘Isope's first full-length show. 

Bunga’s Paradise plays

Dates: 26th September - 30th September, 8pm

Venue: Basement Theatre

Tickets: Choose What You Pay ($8-$100)

Bookings: 

For more information contact:

‘Isope ‘Akau’ola

020410032077

isope12@gmai.com


 




