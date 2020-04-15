Original Cast Recording Of Dark Rock Fairytale THE BONE THIEF Now Online!

The Bone Thief by Red Scare Theatre Company was a smash hit in 2018. They enjoyed a sold out season and added additional shows due to popular demand. With everyone at home, the now completed album is the closest musical theatre fans can get to experiencing a new musical, and a bloody good one at that.

A rock fairytale with a streak of horror, The Bone Thief takes place in an old ex-mining town, where a monster is slaughtering local children and consuming their bones. Young Aletta (Kiya Basabas) lives a life of privilege, but a friendship with an orphan boy (Devon Neiman) and a love of stories leads her on a hunt for the monster.

The Bone Thief is an original musical by Wellingtonians Cassandra Tse (Book & Lyrics) and Bruno Shirley (Music). The album has been a labour of love for everyone involved, with original cast and band reuniting to create the immersive rock feeling that had audiences banging their heads in the theatre.

The cast features an exciting mix of experienced veterans and rising stars including Matthew Pike, Devon Neiman, Jo Hodgson, Kiya Basabas, Jesse Finn and Imogen Prossor. Matthew Pike, who has performed major musical theatre roles around the country, plays Yannick, a street musician who acts as the story's narrator. "It's a highly emotive cautionary tale" says Pike, "the music is right up my alley, it brilliantly blends the best aspects of blues, folk and rock."

Listening to soundtracks is a tried and true way of experiencing new musical theatre. "I discovered some of my favourite musicals through listening to the cast recording," says lyricist Cassandra Tse. "Even though we can't physically go to the theatre right now, I'm glad we can bring this musical back to life in an audio format that's accessible for audience members all around the globe."

The album is available for purchase on Bandcamp, with patrons invited to Pay What They Can from $5. A digital album booklet comes free with the purchase.

