Nga Taonga Sound & Vision Moves To The National Library Building

Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision, the audiovisual archive for Aotearoa New Zealand, has announced that its Wellington-based staff will begin work at their new offices within the National Library Building in Wellington on Monday, 23 September. The move from its previous premises on Taranaki Street was announced in December 2018.

Ngā Taonga Acting Chief Executive Honiana Love said: "We have been looking forward to this moment, not just since December but for several years, ever since our building at Taranaki Street was assessed as earthquake-prone. Our priority since then has been to find safe and secure accommodation for our Wellington staff and we are very pleased that the risk has been removed as completely as it can be."

The move places Ngā Taonga in the heart of the 'archives quarter', side by side with New Zealand's two other archival institutions, the National Library and Archives New Zealand. Ngā Taonga remains an independent charitable trust but the proximity of all three archives is expected to create opportunities for both formal and informal connections across the recorded heritage sector.

Most services previously available at Taranaki Street will be available at the National Library building. Members of the public will be able to search the Archive's online catalogue, view and listen to material available online and view additional content in the Medianet collection on monitors situated in the National Library's public Reading Room. The Reading Room is open 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm, Saturday (not open Sundays and public holidays).

The only change from previous access arrangements is that viewing of material on disc or tape previously held in our Taranaki Street Media Library collection will be by appointment in the National Library's Katherine Mansfield Reading Room from 10am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Full details of public and research access arrangements are available on our website at www.ngataonga.org.nz.





