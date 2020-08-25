New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Cancels Shed Series Cadence Concert and Podium Series Passion Concerts

Passion in Wellington on 29 August will still go ahead, but without a live audience.

With New Zealand outside Greater Auckland at Covid-19 Alert Level 2 until at least 6 September, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra has cancelled its Shed Series Cadence concert in Wellington (28 Aug), and its Podium Series Passion concerts in Dunedin (1 Sep) and Christchurch (2 Sep).

Passion in Wellington on 29 August will still go ahead, but without a live audience. The concert will be live-streamed and free to watch at live.nzso.co.nz.

If you purchased tickets from a ticketing agency to Cadence or Passion (including Passion in Wellington), they will be in touch with you soon to confirm their refund process. If you are an NZSO Subscriber, the NZSO will be in touch with you this week.

This comes after the orchestras previously cancelled its Auckland concerts Shed Series Cadence (4 Sep) and Podium Series Passion (5 Sep). Auckland will remain in Level 3 until 30 August, then move to Level 2 until at least 6 September.

All concerts scheduled for the remainder of 2020 will still go ahead. However, the orchestra will reassess the schedule if there are further changes to the alert levels.

Each concert will be as close as possible to what was first advertised. In some cases, the conductor or soloist may change as they are no longer able to come to New Zealand. However, some International Artists are willing to travel to New Zealand and quarantine for 14 days.

If a guest artist is unable to perform, NZSO will do its best to replace the artist and notify all ticket buyers of the change.

