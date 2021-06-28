New Zealand Opera Cancels Upcoming Wellington Season Due to Increased COVID-19 Restrictions

Last week, New Zealand Opera announced that it was forced to cancel its Wellington Season due to increased COVID-19 restrictions.

The Government announced an Alert Level change to Level 2 in Wellington from 6pm on June 22 until at least 11.59pm on Sunday, June 27. This caused the cancellation of NZ Opera's Wellington Season including The Marriage of Figaro, RED!, the fundraiser at the Australian High Commission and other events associated with the Company.

Ticket holders will be offered a full refund or credit, but the company is currently working through various options, including postponement.

"Our hearts go out to everyone involved in these productions who have put so much into their preparation," the company wrote in a statement on its Facebook page.

In a subsequent Facebook post, the company shared a photo of the Wellington cast and crew of The Marriage of Figaro, at the end of the dress rehearsal.

"Our Wellington cast and crew of The Marriage of Figaro were so looking forward to bringing this "dazzling piece of theatre" to The Opera House this week along with Orchestra Wellington," the post reads. "It has been a hugely disappointing time for all involved but we are grateful for the understanding of our audience and benefactors, and have appreciated the messages of support we have received."