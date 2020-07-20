New Zealand Dance Company Presents NIGHT LIGHT Without Social Distancing Measures

The New Zealand Dance Company presents Night Light, August 13 and 14 at the ASB Waterfront Theatre. The entire house will be allowed to open, without social distancing measures in place.

In a year where live performance was once so abruptly taken away, NZDC invites fans back into the theatre for an evening of earthy contrast. Indulge your senses in a complementary double bill by two dynamic New Zealand choreographers who bring to life an ancient sequence of nature and an environment that exists between fiction and reality.

The Fibonacci by newly appointed NZDC co-Artistic Director Tor Colombus premieres in Auckland as "a dreamy terracotta performance" (Nexus) that explores energy pathways through dance, sound and place in relationship to the mathematical Fibonacci sequence. With a "movement vocabulary [that] is fluid and attractive, drifting effortlessly between the natural and the mechanical" (Theatreview), the work reveals a tapestry of pattern and form, which provokes a feeling of connection to something deeper than the detail of each individual action.

The world premiere of emerging Māori choreographer Eddie Elliott's Uku - Behind The Canvas is a journey through the power of vulnerability and the strength within struggle. Eddie has something to say and reveals the complexity of his own human experience, drawing from the pūrākau (storytelling) held within Te Ao Māori interwoven with NZSL (New Zealand Sign Language) and inspiration from visual artist Andy Denzler. Anticipation and intensity are at the heart of riveting movement paired with cleansing uku (clay), which symbolises the relationship between Hineahuone and Tāne - where we've come from and where we will return.

From floating through time and space, observing nature's mysterious golden spirals in Tor's The Fibonacci to grounding down with feeling in Eddie's Uku - Behind The Canvas where confronting storytelling is at its most raw, Night Light will leave you in awe of the talent and artistry brewing right here on our shores.

Note: This production uses haze and contains partial nudity and strong language.

Get your tickets here. All tickets to Night Light will be $25.

Learn more at https://nzdc.org.nz/works/night-light.

Related Articles Shows View More New Zealand Stories

More Hot Stories For You