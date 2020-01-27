Matt Harvey Brings I GOT BIT BY A MONKEY ONCE to Wellington Fringe 2020

Award winning writer, comedian and storyteller Matt Harvey (Fairy bread comedy, Live on Bowen, The Leak, Quiz night) is presenting his show, I Got Bit By A Monkey Once at Cavern club, as part of Wellington Fringe Festival.

After sell-out shows at the 2018 Melbourne Fringe Festival, 2019 Fringe World (Perth), and Adelaide Fringe, 2018 Fringe at the edge of the world (Hobart), Matt is bringing this storytelling sensation of personal events to the wider world.

How would you get out of getting mugged? Ever been propositioned for a road trip in a bus station bathroom? What's the wildest animal you have been bitten by? Ever been arrested?

Matt Harvey has done a lot of dumb things. And he knows you have too. Join Matt for an hour of storytelling that will make you feel better about the choices you have made. Exploring moments when you are most alone, most desperate, and most stupid. After sell out shows across Australia the storytelling sensation comes to Wellington for the first time.

With a diverse theatrical background, having performed Shakespeare, as a musical pirate, a puppeteer and a range of physical theatre role, it wasn't until a director told him "You're really suited to comedy" (the play was not a comedy) that Matt found his fit. Having toured Australia for many years, writing and creating original shows full of whimsical and witty observations, Matt has developed a unique story-telling ability, where he draws from the unpredictability of life to engage and connect with audiences from all walks of life.





