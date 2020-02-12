GREEDY CAT By Joy Cowley Will Tour Auckland For 7 Weeks

New Zealand's most famous cat comes to life on stage in Auckland in April and May 2020.

Auckland's leading children's theatre company, Tim Bray Theatre Company celebrates its 100th production since 1991 with Greedy Cat by Joy Cowley. And to celebrate such a significant occasion the show will play at 5 venues across Auckland from 4th April - 23rd May 2020.

In creating the show, Tim Bray has based his script on 10 of the Greedy Cat books by well-known New Zealand children's author Joy Cowley ONZ DCNZM OBE adding original songs and music for an entertaining hour-long show.

Originally staged by Tim Bray Theatre Company in 2010, the cast for the 2020 season brings back to the stage Max Easey as Greedy Cat, Kat Glass as Mum and Aunt Ann, and Calum Hughes as Dad and other characters. Emma Jenkins-Purro joins the cast as Katie and Christine White is the musician. 1n 2019 Max Easey debuted with the company as Timmy the Dog in We're Going on a Bear Hunt and then played Lacky in The Little Yellow Digger. Calum Hughes was last seen as Chris in We're Going on a Bear Hunt and Rudolph in The Santa Claus Show '19. Kat Glass was the Pirate Mum in The Man Whose Mother was a Pirate by Margaret Mahy in 2019. Christine White has composed most of the songs for the theatre productions since 2004 and with a recent move to Auckland is now appearing in the shows and providing a live music accompaniment.

Greedy Cat is the first show presented as part of Tim Bray Theatre Company's 2020 Season of Theatre for Children. Next up is The Magic Faraway Tree by Enid Blyton (27th June - 18th July); The Twits By Roald Dahl ( 19th September - 10th October); The Santa Claus Show '20 by Tim Bray (5-22nd December). Many audience members want to see more than one show a year so we have a 2020 Theatre Season Subscription which allows a savings of 20% on tickets. There is a 4 show subscription or a 3 show subscription to suit family needs. And if that is not enough the subscription allows access the best seats in the house and free ticket exchanges.

Children are encouraged to dress up as their favourite pussy-cat and join the costume parade prior to the school holiday or Saturday shows.

For bookings phone 489 8360 or visit www.timbray.org.nz





