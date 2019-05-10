BWW Review: KISS THE SKY at Theatre Royal Nelson

New Zealand Dance Company have produced a powerful and intense contemporary dance show, Kiss the Sky, an homage to the seasons and our natural world.

Kiss the Sky, taken from the line, 'excuse me, while I kiss the sky', from Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze, presents three dynamic pieces.

Sigan by choreographer Kim Jae Duk, draws from the dual themes of meditation and attack. It is full of subtlety, poise and strength. The haunting music is powerful and intensifies to a fever pitch ushering in a new pace and urgency of movements. The lighting is subtle, serving only to highlight the exquisite athleticism and perfectly timed movements. If less is more, then they brought a lot more.

The Fibonacci by choreographer Victoria Columbus reflects the harmony of our world. The flowing movements combined with costumes of orange, gold and brown, conjured up images of the flickering flames of a bonfire at dusk on the beach. Every individual movement was finely tuned from tip to toe, and like the beach with the crashing of the waves and squawking seagulls overhead, it was both noisy and peaceful at once.

If I never was now by choreographer Stephanie Lake, is an eccentric and whimsical piece. It is light and playful yet has a futuristic, nearly apocalyptic feel about it. Lighting was used to powerful effect, casting ominous shadows that added to the drama. At once it was intense yet full of fun and humour. There was also a feeling of loneliness amidst the chaos.

All pieces had a sublime minimalism - costume, lighting, set - that highlighted the flow and intensity of the movements. Complemented by the impeccable choreography, it was a truly transformative show. I also particularly liked the absence of any gender-based roles - they were all simply exquisite, athletic dancers.

Kiss the Sky is at the Clarence St Theatre Hamilton, Tuesday 14 May. For more performances go to facebook.com/nzdance or www.nzdc.org.nz.





