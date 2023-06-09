BASMATI BITCH Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Month

When retired fighter, Shiva, is dragged into the world of illegal MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighting by bored overworked Bisma, the last thing they expect is to be embroiled in the contraband black market.

But that’s exactly what happens when they end up in massive debt to basmati baron Toby, ‘The King’. They have seven days to acquire a truckload of rice, or else...

Set in an alternate reality where ethnic dietary staples, like rice, are banned due to crop disease and closed borders, Basmati Bitch transports us to a heightened reality of contested borders, exploited migrant workers and a crumbling empire.

A self-aware, neo-noir action-crime-comedy full of wacky fourth-wall-breaking characters, slick dance and stage combat.

Nightclubs double as fight clubs, dairies have rice bunkers and Aunties scheme away in their mahjong dens.

Strap in, it’s gonna be a wild ride.

Performances run 11-29 July.