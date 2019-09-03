Auckland and Wellington Head Down The Rabbit Hole With ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Families, young people, Mad Hatters - line up, line up and don't be late! This Summer, after four smash-hit seasons across Australia and the United States, the brilliant stage show, Alice in Wonderland - Live on Stage, is finally falling down the rabbit hole to New Zealand, in January.



A lively cast of actors and puppeteers will bring twenty popular characters to life at Auckland's Bruce Mason Centre and Wellington's Opera House in a show which takes audiences on a madcap adventure with one of literature's most beloved heroines in whacky Wonderland.



Alice in Wonderland - Live on Stage is an exuberant celebration of Carroll's love for language-play and penchant for prose, directed and adapted by Australian actor, singer, teacher, writer and director Penny Farrow.



Casting is delightfully topsy-turvy with a male Queen of Hearts who doubles as The Cheshire Cat, and a female Mad Hatter.



The cast includes Georgina Walker as Alice, Liz Skitch as White Rabbit, Simon Burvill-Holmes as Queen of Hearts, Catherine Glavicic as Mad Hatter, Ben Adams as March Hare, Anthony Craig as Caterpillar/Dormouse, Justine Anderson as Tweedle Dum and Rebecca Adams as Tweedle Dee.



The ingenious costuming and enchanting puppetry by Dieter Puppet Creation sees eight uber-talented actors and puppeteers help transform the 20 characters.



Produced by Ethan Walker, Alice in Wonderland Live on Stage premiered at the Brisbane Powerhouse in 2016 before a tour to the US - at the El Portal Theatre in Los Angeles and the Patchogue Theatre in Long Island, New York - where it enjoyed great success. It is being presented in New Zealand by M2 Productions, who were most recently here with their vibrant Cabaret de Paris shows.



This magical Australian adaptation of Lewis Carroll's timeless classic is a family-friendly 60 minutes, and includes material from Alice Through the Looking-Glass, The Hunting of the Snark and a volume of Carroll's poetry, Rhyme? And Reason?



Public tickets go on sale on Monday 9 September.





