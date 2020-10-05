Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra Presents TALES OF PASSION AND BETRAYAL

The performance takes place on Friday, October 9 at 7:30pm at the Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall.

Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra will present Tales of Passion and Betrayal. The performance takes place on Friday, October 9 at 7:30pm at the Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall.

Join the APO, Simon O'Neill and a cast of New Zealand's finest opera stars for a breath-taking evening of music from some of the most beloved operas ever written.

You will be swept up in a roller-coaster ride of emotion as our artists perform scenes, not just individual arias, recreating opera's great tales of passion and betrayal. Relive some of the best moments from La bohème, Otello, Roméo et Juliette, Rigoletto and other favourites.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.apo.co.nz/whats-on/apo-at-the-opera-tales-of-passion-and-betrayal/friday-9-october/.

Performers:

Conductor Holly Mathieson

Presenter Simon O'Neill

Soprano Anna Leese

Soprano Natasha Wilson

Mezzo-soprano Kristin Darragh

Tenor Simon O'Neill

Tenor Amitai Pati

Tenor Oliver Sewell

Programme:

Bellini Norma: Overture



Bellini I puritani

'A te, o cara, amor talora'

Gounod Roméo et Juliette

'Ah! Je veux vivre'

'Ange adorable'

'Ah! lève-toi, soleil!' (Entr'acte to Act II)

'Va! je t'ai pardonné... Nuit d'hyménée!' (Entr'acte to Act IV)

Puccini La bohème

'Non sono in vena': Orchestral introduction

'Che gelida manina!'

'Sì. Mi chiamano Mimì'

'O soave fanciulla'

Verdi La traviata

Act I:Prelude

'Parigi, o cara, noi lasceremo'

Verdi Otello

'Già nella notte densa'

'Dio! mi potevi scagliar tutti i mali'

Verdi Rigoletto

'Caro nome che il mio cor'

'La donna è mobile'

'Un dì, se ben rammentomi'

'Bella figlia dell'amore...'

