Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra Presents TALES OF PASSION AND BETRAYAL
The performance takes place on Friday, October 9 at 7:30pm at the Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall.
Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra will present Tales of Passion and Betrayal. The performance takes place on Friday, October 9 at 7:30pm at the Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall.
Join the APO, Simon O'Neill and a cast of New Zealand's finest opera stars for a breath-taking evening of music from some of the most beloved operas ever written.
You will be swept up in a roller-coaster ride of emotion as our artists perform scenes, not just individual arias, recreating opera's great tales of passion and betrayal. Relive some of the best moments from La bohème, Otello, Roméo et Juliette, Rigoletto and other favourites.
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.apo.co.nz/whats-on/apo-at-the-opera-tales-of-passion-and-betrayal/friday-9-october/.
Performers:
Conductor Holly Mathieson
Presenter Simon O'Neill
Soprano Anna Leese
Soprano Natasha Wilson
Mezzo-soprano Kristin Darragh
Tenor Simon O'Neill
Tenor Amitai Pati
Tenor Oliver Sewell
Programme:
Bellini Norma: Overture
Bellini I puritani
'A te, o cara, amor talora'
Gounod Roméo et Juliette
'Ah! Je veux vivre'
'Ange adorable'
'Ah! lève-toi, soleil!' (Entr'acte to Act II)
'Va! je t'ai pardonné... Nuit d'hyménée!' (Entr'acte to Act IV)
Puccini La bohème
'Non sono in vena': Orchestral introduction
'Che gelida manina!'
'Sì. Mi chiamano Mimì'
'O soave fanciulla'
Verdi La traviata
Act I:Prelude
'Parigi, o cara, noi lasceremo'
Verdi Otello
'Già nella notte densa'
'Dio! mi potevi scagliar tutti i mali'
Verdi Rigoletto
'Caro nome che il mio cor'
'La donna è mobile'
'Un dì, se ben rammentomi'
'Bella figlia dell'amore...'