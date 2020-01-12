Auckland Live's Fringe Town Announces Programme
The wild child of the performing arts, Auckland Live Fringe Town returns to take over the magnificent Auckland Town Hall from 25 February to 1 March with an explosive line-up of unconventional experiences.
Part of the 2020 Auckland Fringe Festival, Fringe Town has enticed thrash metal stars, an alternative-indie organist, Tongan kava bowl tale-tellers, Māori haka theatre performers, artivists, and eclectic live musicians to make creative use of every nook and cranny within the Auckland Town Hall. Get ready to join us on the fringe in the very centre of town, for this extraordinary festival-inside-a-festival.For one night only, multi-instrumentalist and visual artist Sarah Mary Chadwick will command the Auckland Town Hall organ like never before, when she performs her five-star concept album The Queen Who Stole The Sky, a 'terrifyingly loud masterpiece' (The Guardian). The New Zealand-born, Melbourne-based grunge musician will bring the grandeur of Auckland's Town Hall to resonant life with the work, which was commissioned by the City of Melbourne and written in just three months. Chadwick's chillingly beautiful voice and evocative, existential lyrics paired with the power of the grand organ make for a musical experience like no other. Taking an 'artivist' approach with a bold call-to-action, The New Zealand Dance Company (Shona McCullagh) and The Conch (Nina Nawalowalo and Tom McCrory) present the premiere of their new dance/theatre work This Fragile Planet. Hope and humanity's endless ability to persevere through trial and tribulation are themes of the work, which uses the show as a vehicle to explore intergenerational democracy and regeneration across the natural world. Choreographed by Ross McCormack and performed to intimate audiences of just 100 people per show, it has audience and performers sharing the floor of the Great Hall in a touching and ultimately uplifting journey of imagination and connection. Using dance to explore both action and reaction, Hawaiki TŪ's powerful new work Taurite invokes the ancestral roots of Māori dance in a vital and ritualistic experience. Using indigenous physical expression, the company takes us on a contemporary journey of reclamation in the Concert Chamber, for a strictly limited season that showcases haka at the height of its storytelling powers. For theatregoers, award-winning Pasifika theatre company Tales from a Kava Bowl present Burning Opinion, a bilingual piece performed in Tongan and English. Set in the lead-up to the 2006 riots in Tonga's capital, it combines the power of traditional culture and the force of contemporary theatre in an evocative exploration of movement, dance, song, and spoken word to re-imagine this
