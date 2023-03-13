Auckland Arts Festival presents Open Stage: A Mixtape For Maladies by Ahi Karunaharan. The performance is set for 25 March 2023.

This performed reading of the latest gem from celebrated theatre-maker Ahi Karunaharan is a stirring exploration of the annals of memory and why we hold onto the things we do.

In the year 1990, a family is forced to flee their homeland of Sri Lanka. The only remnant of the past brought to Aotearoa with them is a mixtape of obscure songs on an audio cassette. Thirty years on, the youngest in the family seeks out the stories behind each of those songs. Seventeen songs. Seventeen stories.

Featuring an ensemble of storytellers, musicians and dancers, a mixtape for maladies rewinds this magnetic heirloom of home videos, letters and artefacts back to life - to capture what we choose to hear, remember and share.