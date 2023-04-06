Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Purple Party: A Tribute To Prince Comes to New Orleans

The event is on May 7.

Apr. 06, 2023  
Purple Party: A Tribute To Prince will return to New Orleans for a night of dance, music, sex, and romance to help close out the final weekend of Jazz Fest 2023. The running homage to the trailblazing musical and cultural contributions of The Purple One is set to take place after midnight at The Howlin' Wolf on the final night of the 2023 Jazz Fest season, Sunday, May 7th (technically early a.m. May 8th).

Led once again by keyboardist Casey Russell (Magic Beans), this year's fifteen-piece Purple Party lineup will feature all seven core members of Cool Cool Cool including Craig Brodhead (guitar, keys), Michelangelo Carubba (drums), Shira Elias (vocals), and Sammi Garett (vocals) as well as trumpeter Chris Brouwers and saxophonists Josh Schwartz and Greg Sanderson, otherwise known as The Horn Section. The celebration of Prince will also feature Pretty Lights drummer Alvin Ford Jr., The Nth Power bassist Nate Edgar, Rebelution saxophonist/Dark Matter bandleader Khris Royal, The Motet's Joey Porter (keys) and Ryan Jalbert (guitar), singer-songwriter Lyle Divinsky, and vocalist Erica Falls.




