NOCCA Students to Present A Fifty-Year Feast To Celebrate Five Decades Of NOCCA

Join in for a special event honoring the rich history and talented students of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

NOCCA Students to Present A Fifty-Year Feast To Celebrate Five Decades Of NOCCA

On Friday, December 1, 2023, at 6pm, students from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts invite you to NOCCA's Fifty-Year Feast, a sumptuous five-course dinner in Press Street Station (600 Homer Plessy Way) to celebrate NOCCA's 50th anniversary. NOCCA's Culinary Arts students will prepare and serve the meal, and students from the Entertainment Production Design department will provide sound, lighting, and other elements to guide their guests through the past 50 years. Performances by students from NOCCA's performing arts departments will round out the experience.

 

NOCCA's Fifty-Year Feast is a prix-fixe dinner priced at $74 (a nod to NOCCA's official opening in 1974), with wine pairings and cocktails available for an additional $50. Seats are limited and can be reserved at NOCCAFoundation.org/50Feast or by calling 504-940-2808.

 

The menu for NOCCA's Fifty-Year Feast will include five themed courses, reflecting each of NOCCA's five decades:

 

Stepping Out in 1974

rumaki, smoked salmon in endive spear, stuffed dates, artichoke dip crostini, stuffed mushrooms

 

The Excess of the 80s 

spicy tuna, crispy rice cake, avocado, sticky soy, green onion 

 

The Gritty 1990s

crab stuffed gulf shrimp, pimiento cheese grits, worcestershire beurre blanc, crispy leeks

 

Surf, Turf, and Rebirth in the 2000s

red wine braised beef, crawfish mashed potatoes, roasted tomato, truffle 

 

Everything Old is New Again in the 2010s

bananas foster bread pudding, rum raisin ice cream

 

Iced tea and sparkling water are included with the meal. Wine selections will be curated and paired by Jenni Lynch of Lirette Selections.

 

Chef Dana D'Anzi Tuohy, the chair of NOCCA's Culinary Arts department, worked with her students and fellow teachers to develop the evening's menu. She says that "Diving back in time through the rich history of New Orleans cuisine has been both an eye-opening experience for our students and a trip down memory lane for us faculty. While it provided an endless bank of ideas, we found it difficult to limit each decade to just one dish. Instead we pay homage to the vast array of dishes throughout the 50 years with a special nod to New Orleans cuisine and local ingredients." 

 

The chair of NOCCA's Entertainment Production Design design department, Phil Wingerter, promises that the setting for this dinner will be as dazzling as the dishes: "Entertainment Production Design students and faculty will collaborate to create an immersive environment that reflects the exciting history of both NOCCA and New Orleans as a whole. They will design and install lighting, sound, and visual imagery throughout the space and also costume the evening's entertainers."

 

Proceeds from this event support classroom supplies, travel, and other needs of NOCCA students and their amazing professional mentors.

 

WHAT: NOCCA's Fifty-Year Feast, a celebration of NOCCA's 50th anniversary in five courses

 

WHEN: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6pm

 

WHERE: Press Street Station, 600 Homer Plessy Way, New Orleans, LA 70117

 

WHO: Students and faculty from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts' Culinary Arts and Entertainment Production Design Departments, with performances by students from NOCCA's performing arts departments 

 

DRESS: Fun and festive

 

TICKETS & INFO: Click Here or 504-940-2808

 

 

About NOCCA and the NOCCA Foundation

The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts was founded in 1973 and opened its doors to students in 1974. Today, NOCCA is Louisiana's arts conservatory for high school students, offering intensive instruction in Classical Music, Creative Writing, Culinary Arts, Dance, Drama, Entertainment Production Design, Jazz, Media Arts, Musical Theatre, Vocal Music, Visual Arts, and academics. Students come from across Louisiana, attending via full-day, afternoon, and after-school sessions. Admission to NOCCA is by audition, and there is no tuition.

 

The NOCCA Foundation is NOCCA's nonprofit partner, providing supplemental funding for NOCCA and advocacy for its world-class program. Some of the Foundation's more notable endeavors include: a Student Success Program that pays for students' classroom supplies as well as fees associated with important summer training programs across the country; an Artists-in-Residence Program that brings more than 100 professional visiting artists into NOCCA's classrooms each year; the capital campaign for NOCCA's current home and expansion projects like Press Street Gardens; a wide array of arts classes for adults; and concert, gallery, and literary events for the community. The Foundation also oversees rentals of the NOCCA campus, making it available to arts organizations, individuals, corporations, and other groups.




RELATED STORIES - New Orleans

1
LOOPED Opens Next Week in Louisiana Photo
LOOPED Opens Next Week in Louisiana

Jefferson Performing Arts Society brings Looped, a three-person play about Hollywood’s original diva Tallulah Bankhead, to Westwego Cultural Center for an eight-performance run from November 9th through November 19th, 2023.

2
Bernthal, Gunn, Charmed Duo, Cullen, Lee Added To FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity Lineup, J Photo
Bernthal, Gunn, 'Charmed' Duo, Cullen, Lee Added To FAN EXPO New Orleans Celebrity Lineup, January 5-7

Jon Bernthal, Sean Gunn, Holly Marie Combs, Rose McGowan, Peter Cullen, and Jason Lee have been added to the celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO New Orleans. They join a roster of stars that includes Danny Trejo, Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Katee Sackhoff, and voice acting stars from 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.' Bernthal, known for his roles in 'The Punisher' and 'The Walking Dead,' will be in attendance. Gunn, who appeared in 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' will also be there. Combs and McGowan, from the hit show 'Charmed,' will join the lineup. Cullen, known for his voice work in the 'Transformers' franchise, and Lee, a photographer, producer, director, and actor, will also be present. The event will take place from January 5-7, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

3
Loyola University New Orleans Presents GOD HELP THEM IF WE WAKE UP A New Play By Ann Mahon Photo
Loyola University New Orleans Presents GOD HELP THEM IF WE WAKE UP A New Play By Ann Mahoney And Starring Nadine Marissa

The Department of Theater Arts and Dance at Loyola University is pleased to present 'God Help Them if We Wake Up,' a powerful feminist drama from playwrights Ann Mahoney and Gillian Shelly, Nov. 9-18 at Marquette Theatre.

4
Emmy-Nominated BriTANicK To Bring Two-Person Sketch Show to Le Petit Theatre in New Orlean Photo
Emmy-Nominated BriTANicK To Bring Two-Person Sketch Show to Le Petit Theatre in New Orleans

Comedy duo BriTANicK, known for their Emmy-nominated performances and sketch writing for popular shows, brings their two-person sketch show to Le Petit Theatre in New Orleans. Catch their hyper-paced and hilariously absurd performance on November 2nd and 3rd.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

New Orleans SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in New Orleans Come From Away (Non-Equity)
The Strand Theatre (3/13-3/13)
The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical in New Orleans The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical
Theatre Baton Rouge (2/01-2/04)
Ain't Too Proud in New Orleans Ain't Too Proud
Saenger Theatre (2/27-3/03)
The Skivvies | Best in Snow in New Orleans The Skivvies | Best in Snow
Le Petit Theatre (12/20-12/21)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in New Orleans Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Baton Rouge River Center [Theatre for the Performing Arts] (2/25-2/25)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in New Orleans Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Heymann Performing Arts Center [Auditorium] (3/12-3/12)
BriTANicK in New Orleans BriTANicK
Le Petit Theatre (11/02-11/03)
MJ in New Orleans MJ
Saenger Theatre (11/01-11/12)
Clue in New Orleans Clue
Saenger Theatre (6/18-6/23)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in New Orleans Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Baton Rouge River Center [Theatre for the Performing Arts] (11/05-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You