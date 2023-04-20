Kern Family and Mardi Gras World Host Give Kids The World Gala in New Orleans

Underscoring their longstanding support for Give Kids The World Village, the Kern family and Mardi Gras World will make wishes possible for countless children and families by hosting the Village's annual fundraising Gala in New Orleans. On Saturday, May 20, Mardi Gras World will treat guests to an elegant evening celebrating the magic and mystique of The Big Easy, highlighted by a behind-the-scenes peek at the creative artistry behind one of the world's most iconic cultural phenomena.

Located along the Mississippi River adjacent to the New Orleans Memorial Convention Center, Mardi Gras World is a 300,000 square foot working warehouse where more than 500 larger-than-life floats are built for Mardi Gras parades each year. The venue will be reserved exclusively for the Gala on May 20, where guests can savor Southern delicacies in a grand mansion; listen to soulful jazz; explore awe-inspiring props and Mardi Gras floats; bid on eclectic auction items; and dance under the stars, all for a wonderful cause.

Proceeds will benefit Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. From life's simple pleasures to the stuff that dreams are made of, every wish family receives an all-inclusive experience including transportation; storybook accommodations; all meals and snacks; donated theme park tickets; nightly entertainment; daily gifts; and non-stop fun at the Village, featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, the Village has welcomed more than 187,000 critically ill children and their families from all 50 states and 76 countries - including 2,075 families from Louisiana. Give Kids The World is one of less than 1% of all U.S. charities to receive Charity Navigator's highest rating 16 years in a row.

"On behalf of the Kern family and Mardi Gras World, it's an absolute privilege to host this year's fundraising Gala for Give Kids The World Village - a cause that is very dear to all of our hearts. Having witnessed the magic that happens every day at the Village for many years, I can attest to the immeasurable impact it has on wish families from Louisiana and around the world," said Barry Kern, president and CEO of Kern Studios and Mardi Gras World.

"We are grateful to the Kern family and Mardi Gras World for their tremendous generosity hosting our first Gala in New Orleans," said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth. "Their hospitality will enable us to continue our 37-year legacy of creating joy, optimism and hope for wish families, while providing guests with a truly one-of-a-kind experience in a setting unlike any place on earth."

A variety of ticket options and sponsorship packages are available at www.gktw.org/gala/. To make a donation to the charity auction or for additional information, please contact gala@gktw.org.