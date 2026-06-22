3AM IN WHITE LACE to Open at New Marigny Theatre in August
Alex Anthony Vazquez writes and directs the 1977 New Orleans cabaret drama, starring Sky Lopez and Victoria Cerza.
Blue Theatre Company has revealed the cast and performance dates for 3AM in White Lace, a play by Alex Anthony Vazquez. The production will run August 20-30, 2026, at the New Marigny Theatre.
Set in New Orleans in 1977, 3AM in White Lace takes audiences inside a fading cabaret on the biggest night of the year. Against a backdrop of live music, live performance, and mounting backstage drama, performers and management struggle to keep the show running as tensions rise behind the curtain.
The cast features Sky Lopez, Victoria Cerza, Hannah Smith, Eliza White, Ashleigh Laws, Sapphire Holoubek, and Benjamin Dougherty. Written and directed by Alex Anthony Vazquez, 3AM in White Lace draws inspiration from the glamour, grit, and contradictions of late-1970s nightlife while exploring persona, ambition, performance, and the cost of keeping a dream alive.
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