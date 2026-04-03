Trumpeter Bob Ferguson to Receive George Mesterhazy Jazz Master Award in April

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The South Jersey Jazz Society has announced that trumpeter Bob Ferguson will be honored with the 2026 George Mesterhazy Jazz Master Award at a gala event, April 30, at Linwood Country Club. Tickets for this event are $100 and include a four-course dinner and live music by the South Jersey Jazz All-Stars.

The George Mesterhazy Jazz Master Award, named for a much-beloved local jazz pianist who made a lasting mark on the great American art form of jazz, is given to individuals who have greatly contributed to the performance of jazz both locally and nationally. Past recipients include: Johnny Andrews, Don Underwood, Joe Barrett, Joe Mancini, Tim Lekan, Michael Pedicin, Jr., Joe Donofrio, Andy Lalaisis, George Mesterhazy, and Bob Perkins.

Ferguson has performed in many diverse styles and genres of music over the last 50 years. He has played and recorded jazz, Latin, R&B, Dixieland, and Jazz Fusion throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

In 1979, as Atlantic City became a very important town for musical artists to find inviting venues, local boy Ferguson was a well-known musician with excellent skills and talent to match, making him very desirable to headlining acts and musical contractors who were coming to this new and exciting locale. Then in 2012, Ferguson founded the group Breckerville, which celebrated the music, compositions and overall virtuosity of Randy and Michael Brecker of the Brecker Brothers. Breckerville was a sought-after musical act for many clubs and venues, especially colleges.

Ferguson's television appearance credits include "The David Letterman Show," "Dancing on Air," "The Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon," and "The Miss America Pageant." Ferguson has been a very integral board member of the South Jersey Jazz Society since 2004 and maintains his active role as a first-call trumpeter and flugelhornist for various musical situations and presentations in South Jersey, as well as an occasional venture in Italy, Philadelphia and New York City.

The George Mesterhazy Jazz Master Award gala takes place 6:30 p.m., April 30, at Linwood Country Club, located at 500 Shore Road in Linwood. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to SouthJerseyJazz.org.

About South Jersey Jazz Society:

The South Jersey Jazz Society (SJJS) is a 501-(c)3 nonprofit that has been in existence since 2004. The organization offers year-round jazz events including its popular, annual jazz festival, a twice-monthly jazz series and much more. Each event features a variety of either national, regional or local jazz artists. SJJSalso offers scholarship opportunities to local South Jersey students and has donated over $30,000 to support music and arts programs in public schools.