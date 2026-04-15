THE 39 STEPS to be Presented at the Kelsey Theatre

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Maurer Productions OnStage will present "The 39 Steps," April 24 to May 3, at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

Only four actors play more than 150 characters in what becomes a rolicking comedy with hair-pin turns in this two-time Tony Award-winning whodunit. When a chance encounter with an ill-fated beautiful spy sends Richard Hannay into the bullseye of a dangerous international crime ring, the audience is sent on a bullet train comic thrill ride full of plot twists, romance, quick-changes, and laughs delivered at a delightfully dizzying pace-complete with Alfred Hitchcock "Easter Eggs" galore.

A parody play adapted from the 1935 Hitchcock film, "The 39 Steps" was nominated for six Tony Awards in 2008, winning two.

The cast of "The 39 Steps" features Tim Rerucha of Hamilton, N.J; Tonia Del Priore of East Windsor, N.J.; Mary Tomson of Levittown, Pa; and Daniel C Gleason of Yardley, Pa., collectively playing the 150-plus characters in the production.

Dates and showtimes for "The 39 Steps" are Fridays, April 24 and May 1, and Saturday, April 25, at 8 p.m., with matinee performances Saturday, May 2, and Sundays, April 26 and May 3, at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for for seniors and students and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the Theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.