Single Tickets to go on Sale Next Week for Princeton Symphony Orchestra's 2026-27 Season

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Single tickets for the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO)'s 2026-27 Season will go on sale Monday, July 20. Buying tickets early ensures the best choice of seats for the PSO's Classical Series and popular Holiday POPS! concerts at Richardson Auditorium on the campus of Princeton University.

Season highlights include Grammy Award-winning soprano Christine Goerke singing Wagner and Mahler, and returning violinist Simone Porter, cellist Joshua Roman, and 2025 audience favorite, pianist Maxim Lando performing concertos by Mozart, Shostakovich, and Brahms, respectively. Russian pianist Dmitry Shishkin makes his PSO debut with Sergei Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.

Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov has also programmed masterworks by Joseph Haydn, Franz Schubert, and Igor Stravinsky, contemporary pieces by Joan Tower and Michael Abels, and a new work by Gregory Spears, co-commissioned by the PSO.

Teaming up once again with the Westminster Symphonic Choir, the orchestra will perform Ludwig van Beethoven's exultant anthem to solidarity, his Symphony No. 9 “Ode to Joy.”

Maestro Rossen Milanov will conduct all but the Holiday POPS! and March concerts, which will be conducted by John Gennaro Devlin. All performances take place on select Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4pm, at Richardson Auditorium on the campus of Princeton University.

Single tickets start at $42; there are also cost-saving full subscriptions (save up to 25%) and Pick 3+ ticket packages available. Full Season subscriptions start at $198. Youths 5-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase. To subscribe, visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

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