Ruth Stage Unveils Inaugural Season, Expands Beyond New York With Chicago Debut

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. Sign Up

Ruth Stage, the New Jersey/New York based nonprofit production company behind the acclaimed Off-Broadway premieres of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, unveiled its inaugural theatrical season. The 2026–2027 lineup features three productions, including the company's first expansion beyond New York with a Chicago engagement.

Committed to reimagining classic works through a bold psychological lens, Ruth Stage will launch its 2026–2027 season this October with a revival of Ayn Rand's Night of January 16th at Theatre Row in New York City. The immersive courtroom drama, in which audience members serve as the jury, will be directed by Theo Devaney. Full casting and creative team announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

The company will then make its Chicago debut in March and April with Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo at Theater Wit in Lakeview, one of Chicago's premier storefront theatre venues. The production continues Ruth Stage's acclaimed interpretations of Albee's work following its 2025 and 2026 engagements in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Casting, creative team, and design announcements will follow.

The inaugural season concludes next summer with a bold new Off-Broadway production of William Shakespeare's Macbeth at The Cell in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood. Running in July and August, the production will present Shakespeare's tragedy through Ruth Stage's signature psychologically driven approach.

The season will be officially celebrated at BURN, Ruth Stage's inaugural annual premium gala, on Wednesday, August 12, at the Grand Marquis in Old Bridge, New Jersey. The five-hour extravaganza opens with internationally acclaimed trumpeter Antoine Drye and his quartet performing live noir jazz, followed by a special performance from viral comedian Vic DiBitetto. Open to the public, the black-label fundraiser also features premium dining, top-shelf cocktails, handcrafted cigars by Havana Cigar Lounge and an exclusive Turbo Texas Hold'em tournament. The celebration concludes with The Black Hour, BURN's signature after-hours experience, as DJ FAVZ takes over with a high-energy late-night set that transforms the gala into an immersive nightclub finale. Proceeds from BURN directly support Ruth Stage's artistic programming, including its inaugural season and first expansion beyond New York with its Chicago debut.

“I'm incredibly proud of everything we've accomplished with Ruth Stage in such a short time,” said Chairman and Creative Director Matt de Rogatis. “None of it would have been possible without the unwavering support of our audiences, donors and artists. BURN is more than a gala; it's a celebration of our growth and the official launch of our inaugural season. Our commitment to bold, psychologically driven theatre has resonated with audiences in New Jersey and New York and we're excited to continue that momentum in Chicago. A lot of hard work has shaped Ruth Stage into the gritty, maverick company it is today, and I believe BURN will become an annual tradition celebrating each new season. I invite everyone to join us for this unforgettable evening as we kick off our boldest and most ambitious chapter yet.”

Tickets for BURN begin at $200 and include the full evening experience, with sponsorship opportunities available as well.

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...