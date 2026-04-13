Paper Mill Playhouse to Open The F.M. Kirby Carriage House Restaurant and Event Space

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Paper Mill Playhouse will present the Grand Opening of the newly renovated Carriage House restaurant and event space on May 6, 2026, unveiling a new culinary direction centered on elevated and casual dining, refined cocktails, and dynamic entertainment programming.

The Carriage House, which previously provided preshow dining, will now be open to the public as a reimagined restaurant, entertainment destination, and events space, marking a defining shift for one of New Jersey’s most celebrated cultural institutions.

For ticketholders, the Carriage House has long been a beloved part of the Paper Mill Playhouse experience. This next chapter positions it as a place where everyone can enjoy exceptional dining, craft cocktails, and entertainment under one roof.

Elevated Meets Casual: A New Culinary Identity

The Carriage House opens with an à la carte menu from Head Chef Jacques Marra, pulling from classic American and European tavern traditions. Diners can look forward to a selection that moves easily from oysters and seasonal vegetables to sophisticated sandwiches, pastas, and thoughtful entrées.

There’s a clear throughline of seasonal ingredients and straightforward preparations, from root vegetables and grains to seafood and grilled meats, but the details are what set it apart, like asparagus finished with serrano ham and quail egg, or a farro and white bean salad layered with charred corn, halloumi, and toasted seeds.

Complementing the menu is a newly developed beverage program led by Director of Food & Beverage Paul O’Bando, featuring craft cocktails, a curated wine selection, and a bar experience designed for both quick visits and lingering evenings.

Hours and Weekly Programming

Beginning May 6, the Carriage House will introduce expanded weekly hours:

Wednesday – Dinner Service 4:30 to 10:30 pm

Thursday – Sunday – Lunch 11 am – 2:30 pm and Dinner 4:30 – 10:30 pm

Every Thursday Night – Live piano with Joe Regan

The New Club Room

Located on the second floor of the Carriage House, the new Club Room introduces a dynamic lineup of entertaining dining experiences under the Carriage House Presents banner. This month, the lineup includes immersive dining experiences, including:

Special Event – Bryant’s Tavern, 1780: Voices from the Past

Produced by Millburn250 in partnership with Paper Mill Playhouse’s Education & Outreach team, with teaching artists guiding community members in writing and rehearsal. May 3 & 4 at 6:30 PM (Doors at 6:00 PM).

Millburn 250th presents an immersive historical dining experience that brings the past vividly to life and invites guests to step into Revolutionary-era New Jersey, where storytelling, character, and history unfold around the table. Blending performance with period-inspired atmosphere, the evening offers a unique opportunity to connect with the people and moments that shaped the region.

$85 per person; includes dinner and performance.

Without a Que Productions returns to the Carriage House for three consecutive weekends:

Murder on the Titanic

Without a Que Productions

May 7, 8, and 9 at 7:00 PM

Set sail aboard the RMS Titanic for an evening of intrigue, music, and suspense. Guests will dine and mingle among fellow passengers as secrets begin to surface, and a mystery unfolds. With interactive storytelling and period-inspired atmosphere, the experience invites audiences to uncover the truth before time runs out.

$45 ticket price per person.

$63 Three Course Prix-Fixe Dinner and any à la carte beverages will be charged at the event.

Golden Girls Murder Mystery

Without a Que Productions

May 14, 15, and 16 at 7:00 PM

When a shocking crime disrupts a lively Miami household, Dorothy, Blanche, Rose, and Sophia find themselves at the center of a hilarious and fast-paced investigation. Packed with sharp wit, nostalgic charm, and audience interaction, this immersive experience blends comedy and mystery in equal measure. Guests can expect an evening full of laughs, surprises, and classic Golden Girls-style sass.

$45 ticket price per person.

$63 Three Course Prix-Fixe Dinner and any à la carte beverages will be charged at the event.

Cup of Ambition: A Dolly Parton–Inspired Experience

Without a Que Productions

May 21, 22, and 23 at 7:00 PM

Inspired by the spirit and music of Dolly Parton, this joyful, immersive evening celebrates storytelling, resilience, and community. Guests are invited to enjoy live music, heartfelt moments, and interactive elements—including contributing to a traveling “Coat of Many Colors” installation. Warm, uplifting, and full of charm, the experience captures the sparkle and heart that define Dolly’s legacy.

$45 ticket price per person.

$63 Three Course Prix-Fixe Dinner and any à la carte beverages will be charged at the event.

Private Events & Flexible Spaces

In addition to its public dining experience, the Carriage House offers a collection of distinctive spaces available for meetings, private parties, and presentations, each with its own character and amenities:

The Blue Room – Seats up to 30 guests and features a beautiful gas-burning fireplace and coffee bar, creating a warm and inviting setting for intimate gatherings.

The Davis Loft – A cozy, historic space with a gas fireplace and full bar; ideal for a standing cocktail reception for up to 35 guests.

The Carrington Dining Room – Featuring a large full-service bar with seating for 18, along with table seating for up to 54 guests, perfect for larger group dining experiences.

The Club Room – The largest and most flexible space, featuring a portable stage, large LED Video screens, and state-of-the-art acoustic conferencing equipment. Accommodates up to 88 guests for seated dining, 100 for presentations or cocktail reception.

All spaces are available for private rental, and the Carriage House team works closely with guests to customize each event. For more information visit: https://papermill.org/