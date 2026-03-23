New Jersey Theatre Alliance To Host CURTAIN CALL 2026 Honoring Kevin O’Brien

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The New Jersey Theatre Alliance will host its annual CURTAIN CALL celebration on April 20, 2026 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Bell Works in Holmdel, New Jersey. The event will bring together leaders from the arts, business, and government sectors to recognize the impact of theatre across the state.

The evening’s Star Award will be presented to Kevin O’Brien, President of IATSE Local 632, in recognition of his contributions to New Jersey’s theatre community. O’Brien has supported the work of the Alliance and its member theatres through his leadership roles, including service on the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, work with Mid Atlantic Arts, and his appointment to the board of the Actors Fund Home of the Entertainment Community Fund.

“Kevin O'Brien represents the very best of what makes New Jersey's theatre community so strong,” said Executive Director John McEwen. “His leadership, advocacy, and deep respect for the collaborative nature of our field have made a lasting impact on artists, technicians, and organizations across the state. Kevin understands that theatre is built through partnership and trust, and his work has helped ensure that New Jersey's theatre sector continues to grow and thrive.”

“I’m deeply honored to receive this recognition from the New Jersey Theatre Alliance,” said O’Brien. “Theatre is one of the most collaborative art forms we have, and the work happening across New Jersey reflects the dedication of countless artists, craftspeople, technicians, and leaders. I'm proud to stand alongside so many people who believe in the power of live performance to bring communities together and strengthen our cultural landscape.”

In addition to the Star Award, Awards of Excellence will be presented to production and design professionals from Alliance member theatres, recognizing artistic and technical achievement across the state.

Curtain Call also serves as a fundraiser supporting the Alliance’s programs, including the Career Accelerator Program, a mentorship and fellowship initiative for emerging theatre leaders from underrepresented communities.

Ticket Information

The event will take place at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, New Jersey. Additional information, including sponsorship and ticket details, is available through the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.