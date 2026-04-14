MY BIG GAY ITALIAN FUNERAL Will Come to Sound Waves Theater at the Hardrock Hotel and Casino

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On Saturday the 6th of June at 8pm in Sound Waves Theater at the Hardrock Hotel and Casino, “My Big Gay Italian Funeral” now in its thirteenth year, will hold a special one night only production. Many of the original cast members from the Off-Broadway hit at St. Luke's Theater, where it opened in 2013, will join creator and three-time Daytime Emmy winner Anthony J. Wilkinson along with some new added special guests. On Sunday June 7th, 12:00pm, Hardrock Hotel and Casino will have its third annual pride flag raising outside the casino, hosted by Wilkinson and General Manager, Michael Sampson. An outdoor reception will immediately follow at the outside of the Balcony Bar.

“My Big Gay Italian Funeral” is the sequel to the Off-Broadway hit comedy, “My Big Gay Italian Wedding” and includes the same characters you know and love. “My Big Gay Italian Funeral” is set at the funeral of Anthony's father, Joe Pinnunziato. Anthony is reunited with his gay brother Peter Pinnunziato, who he hasn't spoken to in over a decade. Family drama and crazy characters unite when everything that can possibly happen at an Italian wake certainly will.

“My Big Gay Italian Funeral” first opened Off-Broadway on June 13, 2013 at the St. Luke's Theater. After eight extensions and mostly sold-out audiences, the show continued there until the end of 2015 and then began getting licensed and opening in multiple cities across the world.

The cast of My Big Gay Italian Funeral includes Anthony J. Wilkinson (Anthony), Anastasios Mikroulis (Peter), Marianne Felice (Angela), Debra Toscano (Aunt Toniann), Alexa Harris (Maria), Kim Pirrella (Lucia), Clint Hromosco (Maurizio), Geri Rosetti (Connie), Marta (Vidalia), Nick Barbati (Dominick), Meagan Robar (Eva Fong/Aunt Donna), Vince Valentine (Lou/Howie), and Tina Jensen (Ondine).

Special guest James McMackin, Vice President of Player Development will make his triumphant return to the stage in the role of Ezio. Kristin Falcone will also be making her return as “Aunt Carol,” while Rita Cucina Palermo will be making her stage debut as the Caterer.