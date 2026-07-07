 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Herbie Hancock to Perform at NJPAC With Terence Blanchard and Lionel Loueke

The 14x GRAMMY winner will perform at NJPAC's Prudential Hall alongside bassist James Genus and drummer Jaylen Petinaud.

By:
Herbie Hancock to Perform at NJPAC With Terence Blanchard and Lionel Loueke

Fourteen-time GRAMMY Award winner Herbie Hancock will return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for a one-night-only concert on Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m.

Joining Hancock for the performance is an acclaimed ensemble featuring Terence Blanchard on trumpet, Lionel Loueke on guitar, James Genus on bass, and Jaylen Petinaud on drums.

One of the most influential figures in modern music, Hancock has spent more than seven decades redefining jazz while expanding into funk, R&B, electronic music, and beyond. His celebrated career has earned him 14 GRAMMY Awards, including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters, a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, an Academy Award, designation as an NEA Jazz Master, and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Throughout his career, Hancock has collaborated with some of music's most celebrated artists, including Miles Davis, whose autobiography described Hancock as "the step after Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk." Known for continually pushing musical boundaries while maintaining his distinctive artistic voice, Hancock remains one of the most innovative performers in contemporary jazz.

The concert takes place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Tickets are on sale now through the NJPAC box office and website.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Hollywood Hits: From West Side Story to Spirited Away
Hollywood Hits: From West Side Story to Spirited Away
10/11 - 10/11/2026
Dodge Poetry Festival
10/15 - 10/17/2026
Recent Articles
Patti Smith to Perform Songs and Stories at NJPAC's Dodge Poetry Festival
Patti Smith to Perform Songs and Stories at NJPAC's Dodge Poetry Festival
6/30/2026
Bill Bellamy, Luenell, Mark Curry & Tacarra Williams Set for NJPAC's THANKSGIVING COMEDY FEST
Bill Bellamy, Luenell, Mark Curry & Tacarra Williams Set for NJPAC's THANKSGIVING COMEDY FEST
6/26/2026
Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS

Almost Floyd in New Jersey Almost Floyd
Williams Center (7/11-7/11)
Me and My Girl in New Jersey Me and My Girl
Spring Lake Theatre (7/08-7/19)
Sense and Sensibility in New Jersey Sense and Sensibility
duCret Center of Art (7/10-7/12)
What the Constitution Means to Me in New Jersey What the Constitution Means to Me
Pioneer Productions Company/The Stanley Center (7/11-7/12) PHOTOS
Dvořák's "New World" Symphony in New Jersey Dvořák's "New World" Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/30-4/30)
Shrek: The Musical (July 11-July 26) in New Jersey Shrek: The Musical (July 11-July 26)
Algonquin Arts Theatre (7/11-7/26)
Bees Deluxe at The Lizzie Rose in New Jersey Bees Deluxe at The Lizzie Rose
The Lizzie Rose Music Room (7/31-7/31) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mozart & Ravel in New Jersey Mozart & Ravel
Count Basie Center for the Arts (1/09-1/09)
NIC+DESI In Concert in New Jersey NIC+DESI In Concert
Robert Shackleton Playhouse (12/13-12/13)
Winnie the Pooh in New Jersey Winnie the Pooh
Greater Ocean City Theatre Company (7/07-7/07)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets