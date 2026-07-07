Herbie Hancock to Perform at NJPAC With Terence Blanchard and Lionel Loueke

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Fourteen-time GRAMMY Award winner Herbie Hancock will return to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) for a one-night-only concert on Friday, July 31, at 8 p.m.

Joining Hancock for the performance is an acclaimed ensemble featuring Terence Blanchard on trumpet, Lionel Loueke on guitar, James Genus on bass, and Jaylen Petinaud on drums.

One of the most influential figures in modern music, Hancock has spent more than seven decades redefining jazz while expanding into funk, R&B, electronic music, and beyond. His celebrated career has earned him 14 GRAMMY Awards, including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters, a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, an Academy Award, designation as an NEA Jazz Master, and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Throughout his career, Hancock has collaborated with some of music's most celebrated artists, including Miles Davis, whose autobiography described Hancock as "the step after Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk." Known for continually pushing musical boundaries while maintaining his distinctive artistic voice, Hancock remains one of the most innovative performers in contemporary jazz.

The concert takes place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. Tickets are on sale now through the NJPAC box office and website.

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